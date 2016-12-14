TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 14 December 2016
British Airways Appoints Noella Ferns as RGM Greater China and Philippines

British Airways has appointed Noella Ferns as Regional General Manager for Greater China and Philippines.

Based in Hong Kong, Noella will lead a region-wide team of over 27 people and will report to Richard Tams, Executive Vice President for Greater China.

Noella Ferns.

Noella has worked for British Airways for over 20 years in various roles including senior management, sales and airport operations across Asia Pacific and more recently Greater China and Australia.

Previously, Noella led the Hong Kong, Philippines and Taiwan sales teams to drive growth in corporate accounts, trade partnerships and new business, while also overseeing the airline’s channel shift strategy.

Before that she was based in Sydney, Australia for four years as the airline’s airport manager before moving into the role of commercial manager.

Richard Tams said, “Noella brings with her a wealth of experience in sales and management and has a strong record in fostering relationships with customers and partners across the region. We have great confidence for the region and I trust that she will provide us with strong leadership and be an excellent ambassador for the airline.”

British Airways currently operates 14 weekly direct flights between Hong Kong and London, it is also the only airline to operate the superjumbo Airbus A380 on the route.

British Airways has been flying to Hong Kong for 80 years since 1936.

