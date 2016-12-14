British Airways Appoints Noella Ferns as RGM Greater China and Philippines

|
British Airways has appointed Noella Ferns as Regional
General Manager for Greater China and
Philippines.
Based in Hong Kong, Noella will lead a region-wide team of over 27 people and
will report to Richard Tams, Executive Vice President for Greater
China.
Noella has worked for British Airways for over 20 years
in various roles including senior management, sales and airport
operations across Asia Pacific and more recently Greater China and
Australia.
Previously, Noella led the Hong Kong, Philippines and
Taiwan sales teams to drive growth in corporate accounts, trade
partnerships and new business, while also overseeing the airline’s channel shift strategy.
Before that she was based in Sydney,
Australia for four years as the airline’s airport manager before
moving into the role of commercial manager.
Richard Tams said, “Noella brings with her a wealth of experience
in sales and management and has a strong record in fostering
relationships with customers and partners across the region. We
have great confidence for the region and I trust that she will
provide us with strong leadership and be an excellent ambassador
for the airline.”
British Airways currently operates 14 weekly direct flights
between Hong Kong and London, it is also the only airline to
operate the superjumbo Airbus A380 on the route.
British Airways
has been flying to Hong Kong for 80 years since 1936.
