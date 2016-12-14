Marriott Opens Bangkok’s Largest Hotel

Marriott has expanded its portfolio of hotels in Thailand with the opening of the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Marriott Hotels’ largest property in Asia Pacific and the first Marquis in the region.

Formerly the Imperial Queen’s Park, the hotel now comprises of 1,360 guestrooms and suites after undergoing an extensive multi-million dollar transformation in partnership with the hotel’s owner, TCC Land Asset World.

“We are excited to unveil this new icon to Bangkok. Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is Bangkok’s largest hotel, Marriott’s largest property in Thailand and the debut of the Marquis designation in Asia Pacific,” said Karl Hudson, Marriott International’s Area Vice President for Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar. “With its scale and comprehensive offerings, the hotel continues to redefine its guest experience.”

Centrally located on Sukhumvit 22 Road, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is within walking distance of the Phrom Phong BTS Skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT stations.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park boasts over 5,000m² of function space across more than 30 different venues. These include an 1,261 sqm Grand Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 1,100 guests, and a series of flexible and multi-purpose meeting venues that are ideal for corporate retreats or social gatherings.

“This opening will significantly enhance Bangkok’s status as a venue for major international conferences and events. The hotel’s launch supports the national strategy – led by the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) – to position the Kingdom as a leading meeting and convention hub for the Asia Pacific region,” said Bob Fabiano, General Manager of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s rooms and suites range from 32 sqm Deluxe Rooms to the 750 sqm Sky Suite. All guestrooms feature work surfaces, free Wi-Fi, floor-to-ceiling windows and Marriott’s signature “Revive” bedding.

The brand’s MClub rooms provide access to the hotel’s exclusive lounge.

The hotel also features a spa, a 24-hour fitness centre and two outdoor swimming pools.

