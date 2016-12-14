Minor Signs First Anantara Hotel in Saudi Arabia

Minor Hotels Group has signed a deal to open the first Anantara hotel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled to open in 2019, Anantara Jeddah Resort will be located on the waterfront in Obhur in the city’s upmarket northern district.

The area’s transport and airport infrastructure is currently being enhanced, including a new high speed rail access scheduled to open in 2018 which will connect Jeddah to the airport, Makkah and Medina.

The resort will offer 226 guest rooms and 102 villas with between 2 and 5 bedrooms.

The property is owned by SAB Group and was previously a luxury residential compound which will undergo a renovation and transformation led by cutting edge international design architects.

Facilities will include a selection of dining options with both indoor and outdoor seating, fitness and swimming pool areas, a kid’s and teen’s club and a library.

Spa and wellness will be a major focus of the resort, which will offer a female and male Anantara Spa and as well as a wellness centre. Treatments will include detox, de-stress, weight management, anti-aging and rejuvenation, along with therapies such as ayurveda, hammam and reflexology. Guests will be able to enjoy wellness cuisine and healthy cooking classes, with activities including yoga, pilates and tai chi. In addition, the resort will offer a regular programme of wellness-focused educational workshops and special events.

For business guests, there will be a 500 square metre meeting room which can be divided in two, plus two further meeting rooms.

The resort has two receptions and lobbies, one dedicated for VIP arrivals.

Sheikh Salah al Belawi, Chairman of SAB Group, said, “We are excited to bring the concept, experience and legacy of Minor Hotels through their flagship Anantara Hotels and Resorts to Jeddah. The concept of a health and wellness resort is long overdue in KSA and our Obhor property lends itself to such a concept. We, at SAB Group, are very delighted to partner with Minor Hotels and host the Anantara brand. This venture subscribes to our Think Ahead philosophy and to our futuristic steps towards achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

