Minor Signs First Anantara Hotel in Saudi Arabia

Minor Hotels Group has signed a deal to open the
first Anantara hotel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Scheduled to open in 2019, Anantara Jeddah
Resort will be located on the waterfront in Obhur in the city’s
upmarket northern district.
The
area’s transport and airport infrastructure is currently being
enhanced, including a new high speed rail access scheduled to open
in 2018 which will connect Jeddah to the airport, Makkah and
Medina.
The resort will offer 226 guest
rooms and 102 villas with between 2 and 5 bedrooms.
The property is owned by SAB Group and was
previously a luxury residential compound which will undergo a
renovation and transformation led by cutting edge international
design architects.
Facilities will include a selection of dining
options with both indoor and outdoor seating, fitness and swimming
pool areas, a kid’s and teen’s club and a library.
Spa and wellness will be a major focus of the
resort, which will offer a female and male Anantara Spa and as
well as a wellness centre. Treatments will include detox,
de-stress, weight management, anti-aging and rejuvenation, along
with therapies such as ayurveda, hammam and reflexology. Guests
will be able to enjoy wellness cuisine and healthy cooking
classes, with activities including yoga, pilates and tai chi. In
addition, the resort will offer a regular programme of
wellness-focused educational workshops and special events.
For business
guests, there will be a 500 square metre meeting room which can be
divided in two, plus two further meeting rooms.
The resort has
two receptions and lobbies, one dedicated for VIP arrivals.
Sheikh
Salah al Belawi, Chairman of SAB Group, said, “We are excited to
bring the concept, experience and legacy of Minor Hotels through
their flagship Anantara Hotels and Resorts to Jeddah. The
concept of a health and wellness resort is long overdue in KSA and
our Obhor property lends itself to such a concept. We, at SAB
Group, are very delighted to partner with Minor Hotels and host
the Anantara brand. This venture subscribes to our Think Ahead
philosophy and to our futuristic steps towards achieving Saudi
Arabia’s Vision 2030.”
