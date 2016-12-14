Boeing Delivers First E-3A AWACS Aircraft with Cockpit Upgrades to NATO

|
NATO has taken delivery of the first of fourteen
E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft with
cockpit upgrades.
The Communication Navigation Surveillance/Air
Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) digital flight deck and avionics enhancements ensure compliance with current and future air traffic
control and navigation requirements.
Upgrades include five
full-color glass displays, which provide crewmembers with
customizable engine, navigation and radar data to improve mission
execution.
Digital capabilities allow NATO to reduce flight crew
size by one, leading to greater efficiencies and cost savings.
“These improvements allow the removal of airspace
restrictions, which saves NATO flight crews time and fuel and
supplies operators with easier access to the information they
need,” said Wendy Atkinson, Boeing AWACS CNS/ATM program manager.
NATO’s AWACS fleet is the alliance’s first integrated,
multinational flying unit, providing rapid deployment, airborne
surveillance and communication for NATO operations.
Thirteen additional NATO AWACS will receive installation of the
upgrade as part of a $257 million modification effort. The second
aircraft upgrade is already under way, with the entire fleet
slated for completion in 2018.
The modernization has also
been installed on a U.S. Air Force AWACS, which is completing
extensive flight tests and will deliver in 2017.
“The AWACS
program is a vital asset for the NATO alliance and a best practice
in transatlantic defense industrial cooperation,” said Brian
Moran, vice president, Government Affairs for Boeing in Europe.
“Partnering with companies from both sides of the Atlantic helped
us get this important capability back in the hands of our
customers on time and on budget.”
