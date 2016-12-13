Frasers Hospitality Opens North Park Place, Bangkok

|
Frasers Hospitality has opened the North Park Place, a
105-unit serviced residence located within the Rajpruek Golf Club in Bangkok, Thailand.
The property offers a selection of one and
two-bedroom fully-serviced apartments equipped with complimentary
high-speed internet access, a comprehensive home entertainment
system and a fully-equipped kitchen.
Each apartment also
boasts private elevators and views of the lush golf
course, allowing guests to enjoy a tranquil respite in the privacy
and comfort of their room.
The
nearby Rajpruek Sports Club features an Olympic-sized swimming pool,
steam and sauna facilities, a fitness centre with a studio for
aerobics and yoga, badminton courts, bowling lanes and golf
simulators. The club also has meeting rooms,
a business centre and conference facilities.
Special opening rates
start from 33,000 Baht per month for a one-bedroom deluxe
apartment.
To enhance the customer experience at North Park
Place, guests can also enjoy complimentary buggy services and
additional monthly value-added services including breakfast,
utilities allowance, laundry credit or grocery vouchers for
bookings with arrivals and deposit made before 31 March 2017.
Officially, guests must stay a minimum of one
month.
