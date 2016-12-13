Frasers Hospitality Opens North Park Place, Bangkok

Frasers Hospitality has opened the North Park Place, a 105-unit serviced residence located within the Rajpruek Golf Club in Bangkok, Thailand.

The property offers a selection of one and two-bedroom fully-serviced apartments equipped with complimentary high-speed internet access, a comprehensive home entertainment system and a fully-equipped kitchen.

Each apartment also boasts private elevators and views of the lush golf course, allowing guests to enjoy a tranquil respite in the privacy and comfort of their room.

The nearby Rajpruek Sports Club features an Olympic-sized swimming pool, steam and sauna facilities, a fitness centre with a studio for aerobics and yoga, badminton courts, bowling lanes and golf simulators. The club also has meeting rooms, a business centre and conference facilities.

Special opening rates start from 33,000 Baht per month for a one-bedroom deluxe apartment.

To enhance the customer experience at North Park Place, guests can also enjoy complimentary buggy services and additional monthly value-added services including breakfast, utilities allowance, laundry credit or grocery vouchers for bookings with arrivals and deposit made before 31 March 2017.

Officially, guests must stay a minimum of one month.

