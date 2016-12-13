TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 13 December 2016
Hilton Opens Third Hotel in Bali, Indonesia

Hilton has expanded its portfolio of hotels in Indonesia with the opening of Hilton Bali Resort in Nusa Dua on Bali's southern peninsula.

Hilton Bali Resort is 1.3 kilometers from the 18-hole Bali National Golf Course and 3.7 kilometers from the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center. Ngurah Rai International Airport and the Kuta shopping district are approximately 15 kilometers from the hotel via the Mandara toll road.

"Hilton Bali Resort is a testament to the confidence we have in this stunning resort destination and our deep commitment to serving the burgeoning market of Indonesia. This opening marks our fifth property in Indonesia and third in Bali alongside Conrad Bali and Hilton Garden Inn Bali - Ngurah Rai Airport," said William Costley, vice president, operations, South East Asia & India, Hilton. "The location makes the hotel a great base for travelers visiting Bali, and positions us well to capture opportunities from Bali's rising inbound and domestic tourism."

Hilton Bali Resort.

Hilton Bali Resort is situated atop a 40-meter cliff while also offering direct access to the beach.

 Each of the 389 guest rooms and suites feature private balconies and terraces overlooking the Indian Ocean or hotel gardens.

 Guests can also choose to stay in one of 19 exclusive villas which feature a private plunge pool, gazebo, separate living area, round-the-clock butler service and access to the private Nusa Dua Villa Lounge, or an Executive Room, which has access to the Executive Lounge.

 Hilton Bali Resort's extensive recreational facilities boast four interconnecting swimming pools including an adult-only pool, a sand lagoon, a 30-meter waterslide and a Jungle Kid's Club with indoor and outdoor playgrounds, and a 360-degree observation deck.

 In addition, guests may enjoy a sun deck, sauna, hot tub and gym, as well as a Mandara Spa, three indoor tennis courts and a retail outlet.

The hotel also offers 8,470 square meters of versatile indoor and outdoor event space. Hilton Bali Resort's two conference centers each feature a flexible, pillarless ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,500 guests, as well as nine break-out rooms and multiple pre-function areas with glass walls affording sea views. Hilton Bali Resort also has seven outdoor venues including an amphitheater and two cliff-top wedding chapels for intimate ceremonies and the renewal of vows.

To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton HHonors members who stay a minimum of three nights at Hilton Bali Resort by 31 May 2017 will earn 5,000 Bonus Points, along with instant benefits, including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and digital check-in when they book directly through preferred Hilton channels.

