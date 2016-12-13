Hilton Opens Third Hotel in Bali, Indonesia

|
Hilton has expanded its portfolio of hotels in
Indonesia with the opening of Hilton Bali Resort in Nusa Dua on Bali's southern peninsula.
Hilton Bali Resort is 1.3 kilometers from the 18-hole
Bali National Golf Course and 3.7 kilometers from the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center. Ngurah Rai International Airport and the
Kuta shopping district are approximately 15 kilometers from the
hotel via the Mandara toll road.
"Hilton Bali Resort is a testament to the
confidence we have in this stunning resort destination and our
deep commitment to serving the burgeoning market of Indonesia.
This opening marks our fifth property in Indonesia and third in
Bali alongside Conrad Bali and Hilton Garden Inn Bali - Ngurah Rai
Airport," said William Costley, vice president, operations, South
East Asia & India, Hilton. "The location makes the hotel a great
base for travelers visiting Bali, and positions us well to capture
opportunities from Bali's rising inbound and domestic tourism."
Hilton Bali Resort is situated atop a 40-meter
cliff while also offering direct access to the beach.
Each of the 389 guest rooms and suites feature private balconies
and terraces overlooking the Indian Ocean or hotel gardens.
Guests
can also choose to stay in one of 19 exclusive villas which
feature a private plunge pool, gazebo, separate living area,
round-the-clock butler service and access to the private Nusa Dua
Villa Lounge, or an Executive Room, which has access to the
Executive Lounge.
Hilton Bali Resort's extensive recreational
facilities boast four interconnecting swimming pools including an
adult-only pool, a sand lagoon, a 30-meter waterslide and a Jungle
Kid's Club with indoor and outdoor playgrounds, and a 360-degree
observation deck.
In addition, guests may enjoy a sun deck, sauna,
hot tub and gym, as well as a Mandara Spa, three indoor tennis
courts and a retail outlet.
The hotel also offers 8,470 square meters of
versatile indoor and outdoor event space. Hilton Bali Resort's two
conference centers each feature a flexible, pillarless ballroom
that can accommodate up to 1,500 guests, as well as nine break-out
rooms and multiple pre-function areas with glass walls affording
sea views. Hilton Bali Resort also has seven outdoor
venues including an amphitheater and two cliff-top wedding chapels
for intimate ceremonies and the renewal of vows.
To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton HHonors members
who stay a minimum of three nights at Hilton Bali Resort by 31 May 2017 will earn 5,000 Bonus Points, along with instant
benefits, including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and digital check-in when
they book directly through preferred Hilton channels.
