Podcasts from HD Video Interviews with Travel Industry VIPs

   Not everybody has the time to watch a 15 or 20-minute in-depth interview in video format.

Not only does video drain your mobile's battery a lot faster than just audio, a lot of the time you cannot just put it down and listen to what's being said without the phone turning the audio off when the screen goes dark.

 That's why in 2016 we started making podcasts of all the interviews that we do, and they have proved very popular.

Links to the corresponding video interviews can be found in each podcast's description below.

If you have any suggestions, ideas, or would like to sponsor our podcasts please do let us know. Thank you.

Dassault Falcon Jets - Interview with President Asia Pacific

Dassault Aviation's Falcon Business Jets. Exclusive interview with President Asia Pacific, Mr. Jean Michel Jacob on 3 October 2017 at the MJETS Terminal at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. (video)

137 Pillars Suites and Residences Bangkok - Interview with GM

The 137 Pillars Suites and Residences Bangkok opened in April 2017. Just a few months later, how's business? On 29 September 2017, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com sat down with Mr. Bjorn Richard Richardson, General Manager of the property, to ask him this. We discuss what percentage of guests are leisure vs corporate, which markets the hotel is attracting, how the Residences differ from the Suites and much, much more. (video)

The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo - Exclusive Interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager

Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property. (video)

Wales Tourism - Interview with Jim Jones

Exclusive interview with Jim Jones, Managing Director of North Wales Tourism. In this video, filmed at the Tourism Expo Japan 2017 on 22 September 2017, Mr. Jones tells us why Wales is exhibiting at the show for the very first time. (video)

Macao Tourism Update - Interview at Tourism Expo Japan 2017

Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. In this interview, filmed at the Tourism Expo Japan 2017 in Tokyo on 22 September 2017, we ask Mr. Sakakibara to update us on the status of tourism in Macao. (video)

Nimitr Restaurant at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok - Interview with Chef Nanang

Exclusive HD video interview with Nanang Prasetya Aditama, Specialty Sous Chef Gastronomy, 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok. In this interview, filmed in Nimitr Restaurant on 29 September 2017, we ask Chef Nanang about his passion for cooking and how he is enjoying his recent move to Bangkok, Thailand. (video)

Serviced Apartments and Hotels - HD Video Interview Oakwood Asia Pacific

Exclusive HD video interview with Martin Fluck, Director of Operations North Asia for Oakwood Asia Pacific. In this interview, filmed in The Resident's Lounge at the Oakwood Premier Tokyo Midtown on 26 September 2017, we ask Martin to tell us more about Oakwood's plans for North Asia, especially Japan. (video)

Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Ariake - HD Video Interview with Jon Loeffelholz, GM

Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Jon Loeffelholz, CHRM, General Manager of the Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Ariake, Tokyo.  In this interview we discuss what the relationship is between the Oakwood and the Sunroute Hotel Ariake, both of which are in the same building, what facilities they share, plus much, much more. (video)

Malaysia's Tourism Minister Gives Keynote Speech at Opening of Tourism Expo Japan 2017

The Honorable Dato' Seri Mohamed Nazri bin Abdul Aziz, Malaysia's Minister of Tourism and Culture, gave a keynote speech at the opening of Tourism Expo Japan on Thursday, 21 September 2017. In his speech, the Minister gives an update on the status of tourism in Malaysia, as well as some insights into the direction he is leading the country's tourism industry. (video)

Sustainable Tourism for Development - Ministerial Round Table at Tourism Expo Japan 2017

The Tourism Expo Japan 2017 Ministerial Round Table in collaboration with UNWTO took place on 21 September 2017 at Tokyo Big Sight. Each Tourism Minister was given 3 minutes to describe what their country is doing to promote and enhance 'Sustainable Tourism for Development'. For once, Dr. Taleb Rifai was unable to attend as he was attending a family wedding. He instead sent a video message to delegates which can be heard at the beginning of the podcast. This podcast is around 80 minutes long. (video)

What’s Going to Happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel - HD Video Interview

What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. (video)

Aviation Industry Update from AirAsia and Emirates Airline at WTTC Global Summit 2017

Tony Fernandes, AirAsia's Group CEO, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata, took to the stage at the WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok for a VERY interesting session. Warning: contains a bit of strong language. (video)

Opening Press Conference of WTTC Global Summit 2017 - UNWTO

Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary General of UNWTO, speaking at the opening press conference of the WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok Thailand on 26 April 2017. (video)

Opening Press Conference of WTTC Global Summit 2017 - Union Pay

Mr. GE Huayong, CEO of Union Pay, speaking at the opening press conference of the WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok Thailand on 26 April 2017. (video)

Opening Press Conference of WTTC Global Summit 2017 - Jamaica

Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Edmund Bartlett, speaking at the opening press conference of the WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok Thailand on 26 April 2017. (video)

Sport Tourism, the 2017 HK7s and The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel - Interview

Sport tourism, the 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens and The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel - Interview with Mr. Luc Bollen, General Manager of the 5-star hotel in Causeway Bay. (video)

Future of Avani Hotels and Resorts - Exclusive Interview with Group Director

Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. (video)

Panama Hats - Exclusive Interview with MonPanama

What is a Panama Hat, what is a Montecristi, how are they made, why are they so famous and what does Ecuador have to do with them? Those are just five of the many questions we put to Mrs. Anne-Claude Toral, Managing Director of Thailand-based MonPanama. (video)

2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo and Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation - Interview

Exclusive HD video interview with John Roberts, Group Director of Sustainability and Conservation, Minor Hotels Group. (video)

Travelodge Hotels’ Brands and Expansion Plans in Asia Pacific

 Exclusive HD video interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman of Travelodge Hotels Asia. (video)

Sabre Airline Solutions

Exclusive HD video interview with Dasha Kuksenko, Vice President and Regional General Manager of Sabre Airline Solutions - Asia Pacific. (video)

Ascott’s Brands and Expansion Plans for Philippines / Thailand

Exclusive HD video interview with Arthur Gindap, Regional General Manager of The Ascott - Philippines and Thailand. (video)

Filipino Cuisine

Interview with Margarita Forés who is not only one of the most famous female chefs to ever come from the Philippines, she is also Asia's Best Female Chef 2016! (video)

Ascott Makati - HD Video Interview with GM

Exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Joanne Golong-Gomez, General Manager of the Ascott Makati. (video)

Ascott Bonifacio Global City, Manila, Philippines

Exclusive HD video interview with Philip Barnes of Ascott Bonifacio Global City in Manila, Philippines. (video)

PAL First to Use Sabre’s AirVision Commercial Analytics

Dasha Kuksenko, Vice President and Regional General Manager – Sabre Airline Solutions, Asia Pacific, talks about Philippine Airlines (PAL) being the first airline in Asia Pacific to use Sabre's AirVision Commercial Analytics. (video)

Colombian Chef in Singapore

Exclusive HD video interview with Fernando Arevalo the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's CapitaGreen building. (video)

Sustainable Hotels and MICE

Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. (video)

Latest Hotel Marketing and Online Booking Trends

Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. (video)

Japan Tourism Update

Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). (video)

Myanmar Tourism Update

Unexpected and exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung. (video)

Kazakhstan Tourism Update

Exclusive HD video interview with Zhanat Kazkenova, Head of Division, Tourism Industry Department, Ministry of Investment and Development, Republic of Kazakhstan. (video)

Sabre Travel Network

Exclusive HD video interview with Wade Jones, Senior Vice President - Marketing and Strategy at Sabre Travel Network. (video)

Future of Travel Technology with Sabre's SVP Design

Exclusive HD video interview with John Samuel, Senior Vice President - Design at Sabre. (video)

Travel Apps, Social Media and Airports with Anupam Bokil

Exclusive HD video interview with Anupam Bokil, Vice President - Product and Technology at Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific. (video)

Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) 2016 Interview SVP Sabre Asia Pacific

Exclusive HD video interview with Roshan Mendis, Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific. (video)

Fancy Travelling to Space? Interview with XCOR Space Expeditions Asia

Exclusive HD video interview with Alex Tang, CEO of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia. (video)

New Hotel Group's Expansion Plans for Asia Pacific

Exclusive HD video interview with the Founder & CEO of Miners Hospitality, Mr. Mendes O. Cavin. (video)

Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand

Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts. (video)

Brunei Tourism and Sharia Law

Ak Zulkhairi Pg Abdul Razak, Tourism Officer - Tourism Marketing and Promotion Centre of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism - Brunei Darussalam, replies to an important question at the ATF 2016 in Manila. (video)

All of the HD videos of the above interviews can still be watched, here.

