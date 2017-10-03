Podcasts from HD Video Interviews with Travel
Industry VIPs
Not
everybody has the time to watch a 15 or 20-minute in-depth interview
in video format.
Not only does video drain your mobile's
battery a lot faster than just audio, a lot of the time you cannot just put it down
and listen to what's being said without the phone turning the audio off
when the screen goes dark.
That's why in 2016 we started making
podcasts of all the interviews that we do, and they have proved
very popular.
Links to the corresponding video interviews can
be found in each podcast's description below.
If you have any
suggestions, ideas, or would like to sponsor our podcasts please do
let us know. Thank you.
Dassault Falcon Jets -
Interview with President Asia Pacific
Dassault Aviation's Falcon Business Jets.
Exclusive interview with President Asia Pacific, Mr. Jean Michel
Jacob on 3 October 2017 at the MJETS Terminal at Don Mueang
Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. (video)
137 Pillars Suites and
Residences Bangkok - Interview with GM
The 137 Pillars Suites and Residences Bangkok
opened in April 2017. Just a few months later, how's business? On 29
September 2017, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com sat down with
Mr. Bjorn Richard Richardson, General Manager of the property, to
ask him this. We discuss what percentage of guests are leisure vs
corporate, which markets the hotel is attracting, how the
Residences differ from the Suites and much, much more. (video)
The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
- Exclusive Interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General
Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan &
Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The
Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs
to tell us more about the property. (video)
Wales Tourism -
Interview with Jim Jones
Exclusive interview with Jim Jones, Managing
Director of North Wales Tourism. In this video, filmed at the
Tourism Expo Japan 2017 on 22 September 2017, Mr. Jones tells us
why Wales is exhibiting at the show for the very first time. (video)
Macao Tourism Update -
Interview at Tourism Expo Japan 2017
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro
Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism
Office. In this interview, filmed at the Tourism
Expo Japan 2017 in Tokyo on 22 September 2017, we ask Mr.
Sakakibara to update us on the status of tourism in Macao. (video)
Nimitr Restaurant at
137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok - Interview with Chef
Nanang
Exclusive HD video interview with Nanang
Prasetya Aditama, Specialty Sous Chef Gastronomy, 137 Pillars
Suites & Residences Bangkok. In this interview, filmed in Nimitr
Restaurant on 29 September 2017, we ask Chef Nanang about his
passion for cooking and how he is enjoying his recent move to
Bangkok, Thailand. (video)
Serviced Apartments and
Hotels - HD Video Interview Oakwood Asia Pacific
Exclusive HD video interview with Martin Fluck,
Director of Operations North Asia for Oakwood Asia Pacific. In
this interview, filmed in The Resident's Lounge at the Oakwood
Premier Tokyo Midtown on 26 September 2017, we ask Martin to tell
us more about Oakwood's plans for North Asia, especially Japan. (video)
Oakwood Hotel &
Apartments Ariake - HD Video
Interview with Jon Loeffelholz, GM
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Jon
Loeffelholz, CHRM, General Manager of the Oakwood Hotel &
Apartments Ariake, Tokyo. In this interview we discuss what the
relationship is between the Oakwood and the Sunroute Hotel Ariake,
both of which are in the same building, what facilities they
share, plus much, much more. (video)
Malaysia's Tourism
Minister Gives Keynote Speech at Opening of Tourism Expo Japan
2017
The Honorable Dato' Seri Mohamed Nazri bin Abdul
Aziz, Malaysia's Minister of Tourism and Culture, gave a keynote
speech at the opening of Tourism Expo Japan on Thursday, 21
September 2017. In his speech, the Minister gives an update on
the status of tourism in Malaysia, as well as some insights into
the direction he is leading the country's tourism industry. (video)
Sustainable Tourism for
Development - Ministerial Round Table at Tourism Expo Japan 2017
The Tourism Expo Japan 2017 Ministerial Round
Table in collaboration with UNWTO took place on 21 September 2017
at Tokyo Big Sight. Each Tourism Minister was given 3 minutes to
describe what their country is doing to promote and enhance
'Sustainable Tourism for Development'. For once, Dr. Taleb Rifai
was unable to attend as he was attending a family wedding. He
instead sent a video message to delegates which can be heard at
the beginning of the podcast. This podcast is
around 80 minutes long. (video)
What’s Going to Happen to The Dusit
Thani Bangkok Hotel - HD Video Interview
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok
hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new
Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this
exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General
Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of
TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets,
RevPAR and these major changes. (video)
Aviation Industry
Update from AirAsia and Emirates Airline at WTTC Global Summit
2017
Tony Fernandes, AirAsia's Group CEO, and Gary
Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata, took to the
stage at the WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok for a VERY interesting
session. Warning: contains a bit of strong language. (video)
Opening Press
Conference of WTTC Global Summit 2017 - UNWTO
Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary General of UNWTO,
speaking at the opening press conference of the WTTC Global Summit
in Bangkok Thailand on 26 April 2017. (video)
Opening Press
Conference of WTTC Global Summit 2017 -
Union Pay
Mr. GE Huayong, CEO of Union Pay, speaking at
the opening press conference of the WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok
Thailand on 26 April 2017. (video)
Opening Press
Conference of WTTC Global Summit 2017 - Jamaica
Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, the Honourable
Edmund Bartlett, speaking at the opening press conference of the
WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok Thailand on 26 April 2017. (video)
Sport Tourism, the 2017
HK7s and The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel - Interview
Sport tourism, the 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC
Hong Kong Sevens and The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel -
Interview with Mr. Luc Bollen, General Manager of the 5-star hotel
in Causeway Bay. (video)
Future of Avani Hotels
and Resorts - Exclusive Interview with Group Director
Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro
Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about
Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are
in the pipeline. (video)
Panama Hats - Exclusive
Interview with MonPanama
What is a Panama Hat, what is a Montecristi, how
are they made, why are they so famous and what does Ecuador have
to do with them? Those are just five of the many questions we put
to Mrs. Anne-Claude Toral, Managing Director of Thailand-based
MonPanama. (video)
2017 King's Cup
Elephant Polo and Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation -
Interview
Exclusive HD video interview with John Roberts,
Group Director of Sustainability and Conservation, Minor Hotels
Group. (video)
Travelodge Hotels’
Brands and Expansion Plans in Asia Pacific
Exclusive HD video interview with Stephen
Burt, Chairman of Travelodge Hotels Asia. (video)
Sabre Airline Solutions
Exclusive HD video interview with Dasha Kuksenko,
Vice President and Regional General Manager of Sabre Airline
Solutions - Asia Pacific. (video)
Ascott’s Brands and
Expansion Plans for Philippines / Thailand
Exclusive HD video interview with Arthur Gindap,
Regional General Manager of The Ascott - Philippines and Thailand.
(video)
Filipino Cuisine
Interview with Margarita Forés who is not only
one of the most famous female chefs to ever come from the
Philippines, she is also Asia's Best Female Chef 2016! (video)
Ascott Makati - HD
Video Interview with GM
Exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Joanne
Golong-Gomez, General Manager of the Ascott Makati. (video)
Ascott Bonifacio Global
City, Manila, Philippines
Exclusive HD video interview with Philip Barnes
of Ascott Bonifacio Global City in Manila,
Philippines. (video)
PAL First to Use
Sabre’s AirVision Commercial Analytics
Dasha
Kuksenko, Vice President and Regional General Manager – Sabre
Airline Solutions, Asia Pacific, talks about Philippine Airlines
(PAL) being the first airline in Asia Pacific to use Sabre's AirVision
Commercial Analytics. (video)
Colombian Chef in
Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Fernando
Arevalo the Executive
Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's CapitaGreen
building. (video)
Sustainable Hotels and MICE
Exclusive HD video
interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview
Hospitality. (video)
Latest Hotel Marketing
and Online Booking Trends
Exclusive HD
video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at
Criteo. (video)
Japan Tourism Update
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi
Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism,
at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). (video)
Myanmar Tourism Update
Unexpected and exclusive HD video interview with
Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung. (video)
Kazakhstan Tourism Update
Exclusive HD video interview with Zhanat
Kazkenova, Head of Division, Tourism Industry Department, Ministry
of Investment and Development, Republic of Kazakhstan. (video)
Sabre Travel Network
Exclusive HD video interview with Wade Jones,
Senior Vice President - Marketing and Strategy at Sabre Travel
Network. (video)
Future of Travel Technology with Sabre's SVP Design
Exclusive HD video interview with John Samuel,
Senior Vice President - Design at Sabre. (video)
Travel Apps, Social Media and Airports with Anupam Bokil
Exclusive HD video interview with Anupam Bokil,
Vice President - Product and Technology at Sabre Travel Network
Asia Pacific. (video)
Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) 2016 Interview SVP Sabre Asia Pacific
Exclusive HD video interview with Roshan Mendis,
Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific. (video)
Fancy Travelling to Space? Interview with XCOR Space Expeditions Asia
Exclusive HD video interview with Alex Tang, CEO
of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia. (video)
New Hotel Group's Expansion Plans for Asia Pacific
Exclusive HD video interview with the Founder &
CEO of Miners Hospitality, Mr. Mendes O. Cavin. (video)
Birth of a Luxury Thai
Hotel Brand
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr.
Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly
formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts. (video)
Brunei Tourism and
Sharia Law
Ak Zulkhairi Pg Abdul Razak, Tourism Officer -
Tourism Marketing and Promotion Centre of the Ministry of Primary
Resources and Tourism - Brunei Darussalam, replies to an important
question at the
ATF 2016 in Manila. (video)
All of the
HD videos of the above interviews can
still be watched,
here.