TravelNewsAsia.com - Interviews, Podcasts, Videos and more
Wed, 4 January 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Pictures of Rice Cutting Ceremony in Ku Ka Sing, Roi-Et, Thailand
Rice Cutting Ceremony in Ku Ka Sing, Thailand

Pictures from Soma and Shinchi in Fukushima, Japan
Pictures from Fukushima, Japan

Pictures of Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2016
Pictures of Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2016

Pictures of 2016 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand
Pictures of 2016 King's Cup Elephant Polo

Pictures of Almaty and Astana in Kazakhstan
Pictures from Almaty & Astana, Kazakhstan

Ascott’s Brands and Expansion Plans for Philippines and Thailand - HD Video Interview with Arthur Gindap, Regional General Manager of The Ascott - Philippines and Thailand.
Ascott’s Brands and Expansion Plans Philippines & Thailand. (more videos)
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand Outlines Expansion Plans in HD Video Interview
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Outlines Expansion Plans. (more videos)
Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines.
Philippine Airlines - Interview with President & COO. (more videos)
Long-time Hong Kong resident and passionate sports fan, Mr. Luc Bollen, General Manager of The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel tells us about the Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens
Sport Tourism and Hong Kong Sevens with Luc Bollen. (more videos)
Margarita Forés is not only one of the most famous female chefs to ever come from the Philippines, she is also Asia's Best Female Chef 2016
Margarita Forés - Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016. (more videos)
Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with COO. Exclusive HD video interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts
Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - Interview with COO. (more videos)
Exclusive HD video interview with the Founder & CEO of Miners Hospitality, Mr. Mendes O. Cavin.
CEO of Miners Hospitality Outlines Expansion Plans. (more videos)
Exclusive HD video interview with the General Manager of the Avani Riverside Bangkok Hotel in Thailand - Mr. Christian Hoechtl
Avani Riverside Bangkok Hotel - Interview with GM. (more videos)

ASIATravelTips / TravelNewsAsia was the first website in the world to offer a daily travel news service for the Asia Pacific, Australasia and Middle East markets.

First started in 1997, our daily travel news service is available on the site, through a complimentary RSS feed Free Travel News RSS Feed - Updated Daily, a JAVA applet, and in a safe and fast plain text email.

 With well over 35,000 email subscribers we cover airlines, hotels of all categories, destinations, trade shows, events, sport tourism, sporting and cultural events, appointments and much, much more.

 If keeping up to date with all the latest from the exciting world of travel, whether it be from a professional, or personal, perspective, do not forget to subscribe today - it's free! Read more about: ASIATravelTips / TravelNewsAsia.

Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com