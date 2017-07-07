Carlson Expands Country Inn & Suites Brand to Kota, India

|
Carlson has expanded its Country Inn & Suites
brand to Kota, India with the opening of the Country Inn & Suites
by Carlson Kota.
Located in the heart of town, the 85-room hotel
is within close proximity to corporate zones and educational
service institutes.
“I am delighted to welcome Country Inn & Suites
by Carlson Kota to our growing portfolio in India. With 557
properties in operation and under development globally, Country
Inns & Suites by Carlson is a leader in the upper midscale hotel
segment. We are glad to partner with Prem Singh Bajor and
Priyavrat Singh, to pioneer the first international brand in the
city and extend its hallmark, Be Our Guest service philosophy to
our guests,” said Raj Rana, chief executive officer, South Asia,
Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.
Spread over 45,000
square feet, the hotel offers extensive meeting facilities, free high speed Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast,
minibar, coffee and tea making facilities, satellite TV, in-room
dining and more.
For the fitness conscious guests, the hotel
offers a suite of wellness and recreation facilities such as a
rooftop swimming pool, spa, steam room and health club.
Country Inn & Suites by Carlson Kota
also offers a selection of F&B outlets.
Mosaic, the all-day dining restaurant, features a spirited mix of
local and international delicacies. FLAVI, an Indian specialty,
pure vegetarian restaurant presents Awadhi, Chetinnad, Punjabi,
Kashmiri, Gujarati, Bengali and Rajasthani dishes. The Unwind Lobby Bar serves a wide selection of cocktails,
wines, single-malt whisky, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks,
while the Splash, the poolside
bar, offers slow-roasted, aromatic barbeque innovations paired
with a rousing collection of cocktails and drinks.
