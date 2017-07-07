Carlson Expands Country Inn & Suites Brand to Kota, India

Carlson has expanded its Country Inn & Suites brand to Kota, India with the opening of the Country Inn & Suites by Carlson Kota.

Located in the heart of town, the 85-room hotel is within close proximity to corporate zones and educational service institutes.

“I am delighted to welcome Country Inn & Suites by Carlson Kota to our growing portfolio in India. With 557 properties in operation and under development globally, Country Inns & Suites by Carlson is a leader in the upper midscale hotel segment. We are glad to partner with Prem Singh Bajor and Priyavrat Singh, to pioneer the first international brand in the city and extend its hallmark, Be Our Guest service philosophy to our guests,” said Raj Rana, chief executive officer, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

Spread over 45,000 square feet, the hotel offers extensive meeting facilities, free high speed Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, minibar, coffee and tea making facilities, satellite TV, in-room dining and more.

For the fitness conscious guests, the hotel offers a suite of wellness and recreation facilities such as a rooftop swimming pool, spa, steam room and health club.

Country Inn & Suites by Carlson Kota also offers a selection of F&B outlets. Mosaic, the all-day dining restaurant, features a spirited mix of local and international delicacies. FLAVI, an Indian specialty, pure vegetarian restaurant presents Awadhi, Chetinnad, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Gujarati, Bengali and Rajasthani dishes. The Unwind Lobby Bar serves a wide selection of cocktails, wines, single-malt whisky, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks, while the Splash, the poolside bar, offers slow-roasted, aromatic barbeque innovations paired with a rousing collection of cocktails and drinks.

