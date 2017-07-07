Anantara Kalutara Resort in Sri Lanka to Open 680-sqm Ballroom

|
The Anantara Kalutara Resort in Sri Lanka will
open a 680 square metre ballroom later this month.
The purpose-built two storey building has views
over the Indian Ocean as well as indoor and outdoor pre function
space overlooking the Kalu River.
Designed for maximum flexibility, the pillar-free
ballroom can be divided into two equal sound proof spaces, making
it ideal for meetings and smaller gatherings.
Designed by renowned
architects MICD, the décor and furnishings use traditional Sri
Lankan design blended with hints of vibrant colour, hand painted
batiks and contemporary fittings.
The ballroom is fully-equipped
with an advanced, state-of-the-art lighting system, which can be
programmed to create any mood desired, as well as full
audio-visual, sound and entertainment infrastructure.
The
ballroom is an ideal venue for a reception of up to 400 guests,
and banquets and gala dinners for up to 350. Meetings in classroom
and theatre style can cater for up to 350 attendees. Four meeting rooms are
also
available for breakouts and meetings.
