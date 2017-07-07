Anantara Kalutara Resort in Sri Lanka to Open 680-sqm Ballroom

The Anantara Kalutara Resort in Sri Lanka will open a 680 square metre ballroom later this month.

The purpose-built two storey building has views over the Indian Ocean as well as indoor and outdoor pre function space overlooking the Kalu River.

Designed for maximum flexibility, the pillar-free ballroom can be divided into two equal sound proof spaces, making it ideal for meetings and smaller gatherings.

Designed by renowned architects MICD, the décor and furnishings use traditional Sri Lankan design blended with hints of vibrant colour, hand painted batiks and contemporary fittings.

The ballroom is fully-equipped with an advanced, state-of-the-art lighting system, which can be programmed to create any mood desired, as well as full audio-visual, sound and entertainment infrastructure.

The ballroom is an ideal venue for a reception of up to 400 guests, and banquets and gala dinners for up to 350. Meetings in classroom and theatre style can cater for up to 350 attendees. Four meeting rooms are also available for breakouts and meetings.

