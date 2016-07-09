No Immediate Hotel Performance Disruption in London After Westminster Attack

|
STR says its preliminary data shows that there has been no evident
performance decline for London’s hotel industry following the
terrorist attack on 22 March.
When examining daily data from 22-28
March, STR analysts note that London’s occupancy levels remained
in line with typical March performance patterns.
During the days following the
event, the market recorded significant year-on-year growth in both
occupancy and ADR. Three days after the
attack (25 March), the U.K. capital’s actual occupancy level was
86.4%, while ADR reached GBP147.32, a 22.6% increase compared with
the same day in 2016. The highest occupancy level during the days
following the attack was 88.2% (28 March)—roughly the same level
as the night of the attack.
The lack of
performance disruption in London differed from the situations
around other recent attacks (Nice in July 2016 and Berlin in
December 2016). Within four days of the 14 July Bastille Day
attack, Nice’s daily occupancy dropped from 94.6% to 72.8%. Berlin experienced less severe declines following the 19 December attack
on a Christmas market. A drop in actual occupancy levels was seen
in the first three days after the attack, but STR analysts note
that this is typical for the market during the lead up to
Christmas.
“We’re seeing now that the way a hotel market
reacts to an attack really does depend on the severity,” said
Thomas Emanuel, STR’s director of business development. “Of
course, any time innocent lives are lost or people are injured,
it’s tragic. But this most recent attack in London and even the
December attack in Berlin have not had much of an impact on hotel
performance. When there is a larger number of casualties, as was
the case in Nice, Brussels and Paris over the past two years, it
takes a longer duration without additional incidents for tourism
confidence to grow. This is also what we’ve noticed in Istanbul,
as it remains to be seen when the market will be deemed a safe
destination again.”
