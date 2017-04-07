SITA Enhances Content on Singapore Airlines’ Mobile App

|
Passengers using the Singapore Airlines mobile
app can now get free digital magazines on their device.
Powered by
SITA DigitalMedia using Adaptive technology, the new feature is
available on both iOS and Android
devices.
Access to the free reading material is available to
passengers before, during, and after the flight.
Sumesh Patel, SITA President, Asia Pacific, said, “Singapore
Airlines is renowned for its great service and constant desire to enhance the travel experience of its customers. SITA is delighted
to be able to offer a service that helps further those ambitions and SITA DigitalMedia is just one of the ways we are assisting
Singapore Airlines in delivering this experience by providing entertainment easily and efficiently through its airline app.”
Every day, the airline industry loads up to 100,000 kilograms
of newspapers and magazines, with no certainty that it will be
read. It is costly to supply and dispose of it. At the same time,
65% of passengers have said they would access entertainment
services on their own device while 46% would watch a movie
on-board using mobile devices. It is this combination of needs
that is driving the industry to provide media and entertainment
via digital devices.
SITA DigitalMedia is a self-service
entertainment platform which can deliver any kind of content
directly to a passenger’s smart device, enhancing the user
experience.
In addition to providing the service on an airline or
airport’s own app, SITA also provides DigitalMedia On the Move.
This is a portable battery-powered device that can be positioned
anywhere in the airport, including airline lounges, and easily
moved based on changing requirements. Using any mobile device
passengers can access fast downloads of content when they connect
to its high-speed Wi-Fi. This can include a wide variety of
content such as newspapers, movies, magazines, games and city
guides.
