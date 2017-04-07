TravelNewsAsia.com
SITA Enhances Content on Singapore Airlines’ Mobile App

Passengers using the Singapore Airlines mobile app can now get free digital magazines on their device.

Powered by SITA DigitalMedia using Adaptive technology, the new feature is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Access to the free reading material is available to passengers before, during, and after the flight.

Sumesh Patel, SITA President, Asia Pacific, said, “Singapore Airlines is renowned for its great service and constant desire to enhance the travel experience of its customers. SITA is delighted to be able to offer a service that helps further those ambitions and SITA DigitalMedia is just one of the ways we are assisting Singapore Airlines in delivering this experience by providing entertainment easily and efficiently through its airline app.”

Woman sitting on plane with mobile phone.

Every day, the airline industry loads up to 100,000 kilograms of newspapers and magazines, with no certainty that it will be read. It is costly to supply and dispose of it. At the same time, 65% of passengers have said they would access entertainment services on their own device while 46% would watch a movie on-board using mobile devices. It is this combination of needs that is driving the industry to provide media and entertainment via digital devices.

SITA DigitalMedia is a self-service entertainment platform which can deliver any kind of content directly to a passenger’s smart device, enhancing the user experience.

In addition to providing the service on an airline or airport’s own app, SITA also provides DigitalMedia On the Move. This is a portable battery-powered device that can be positioned anywhere in the airport, including airline lounges, and easily moved based on changing requirements. Using any mobile device passengers can access fast downloads of content when they connect to its high-speed Wi-Fi. This can include a wide variety of content such as newspapers, movies, magazines, games and city guides.

