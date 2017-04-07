Nice Côte d’Azur Airport Implements SITA’s Airport Management Solution

|
Nice Côte d’Azur Airport has taken another
significant step towards streamlining aircraft movements across
the airfield with the implementation of SITA’s Airport Management
solution.
By combining its Pre-Departure
Sequencing (PDS) module with SITA’s AirportPulse – an intuitive,
intelligence portal powered by an instant-messaging platform – the
airport can better manage traffic flow by allowing the various
stakeholders to quickly share information and make clear
decisions. This provides a common view of the airfield to all
relevant stakeholders – the airport, airlines, ground handlers and
air traffic control – making for more accurate planning and more
efficient use of resources.
The PDS departure management
tool delivers planned traffic flows, reduced taxi times leading to
fewer queues in front of the runways and less congestion on the
apron or taxiways. It also allows the airport to improve the use
of stands and gates with fewer last-minute changes. Passengers
will also benefit from a reduction in delays and fewer missed
connections.
The implementation of SITA’s technology takes
the airport closer to joining 20 of Europe’s busiest airports in
achieving Airport Collaborative Decision-Making (A-CDM)
certification from EuroControl, aimed at improving the overall
efficiency of airport operations and the predictability of events.
Increased predictability has been proven to be of significant
benefit to all major airports, airlines and network operations.
Isabelle Baumelle, Head of Runway Operations and Resources
at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, said, “During peak periods or busy
events such as the Monaco Grand Prix and Cannes Film Festival it
is vital that the runways and airside facilities are used as efficiently as possible, maximizing our capacity and avoiding
potential delays. To achieve this, we needed a modern and
efficient tool and is the main reason why we have chosen SITA’s
Airport Management solution.”
Dave Bakker, SITA President, Europe,
said, “Nice Côte d’Azur Airport continues to grow, with overall
passenger numbers increasing to close to 12.5 million in 2016.
Managing the flow of departing aircraft is crucial to maximizing
the airport’s available capacity without impacting the overall
passenger experience. It is pleasing that our technology can help
benefit all stakeholders at the airport.”
See other recent
news regarding:
SITA,
Nice,
France,
Airports,
Solution,
Technology.