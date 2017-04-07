Nice Côte d’Azur Airport Implements SITA’s Airport Management Solution

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport has taken another significant step towards streamlining aircraft movements across the airfield with the implementation of SITA’s Airport Management solution. By combining its Pre-Departure Sequencing (PDS) module with SITA’s AirportPulse – an intuitive, intelligence portal powered by an instant-messaging platform – the airport can better manage traffic flow by allowing the various stakeholders to quickly share information and make clear decisions. This provides a common view of the airfield to all relevant stakeholders – the airport, airlines, ground handlers and air traffic control – making for more accurate planning and more efficient use of resources. The PDS departure management tool delivers planned traffic flows, reduced taxi times leading to fewer queues in front of the runways and less congestion on the apron or taxiways. It also allows the airport to improve the use of stands and gates with fewer last-minute changes. Passengers will also benefit from a reduction in delays and fewer missed connections. The implementation of SITA’s technology takes the airport closer to joining 20 of Europe’s busiest airports in achieving Airport Collaborative Decision-Making (A-CDM) certification from EuroControl, aimed at improving the overall efficiency of airport operations and the predictability of events. Increased predictability has been proven to be of significant benefit to all major airports, airlines and network operations. Isabelle Baumelle, Head of Runway Operations and Resources at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, said, “During peak periods or busy events such as the Monaco Grand Prix and Cannes Film Festival it is vital that the runways and airside facilities are used as efficiently as possible, maximizing our capacity and avoiding potential delays. To achieve this, we needed a modern and efficient tool and is the main reason why we have chosen SITA’s Airport Management solution.” Dave Bakker, SITA President, Europe, said, “Nice Côte d’Azur Airport continues to grow, with overall passenger numbers increasing to close to 12.5 million in 2016. Managing the flow of departing aircraft is crucial to maximizing the airport’s available capacity without impacting the overall passenger experience. It is pleasing that our technology can help benefit all stakeholders at the airport.”

