Oriens Aviation Sells Pilatus PC-12NG

Oriens Aviation, the sales
distributor of the Pilatus PC-12 aircraft in the British Isles,
has sold a new PC-12NG (registered: G-NBCA) to a private customer.
With a price tag of US4.95 million, the
Pilatus PC-12 can fly up to eight passengers in a
pressurized cabin for up to 1,800 miles, at 320 mph and at 30,000
feet. The aircraft is powered by a single engine P&WC PT6 turbine, features a generous cargo door, and can operate
from small airfields - from gravel strips to grass, of 800 metres.
Edwin Brenninkmeyer, CEO of Oriens Aviation,
said, “The Oriens team are especially
proud to be making this formal acceptance at this terrific
aerodrome in Goodwood, because it completely fits with the
customer’s wish to fly into the smaller, more convenient
airfields, closer to one’s point of departure and destination than
the larger, paved, jet airfields.”
The new owner, Neil Armstrong, entrepreneur owner of
Armstrong Group Holdings, said he had conducted a lot of
due diligence on other aircraft types and took several demo
flights before determining the PC-12 as best for his business and
leisure needs.
“It was the only one that ticked all
the boxes. It is versatile, robust and can land on grass, gravel
and even snow. It is impressively economic, with £150 per hour
fuel costs and has excellent avionics. The low depreciation rate
was a major factor too,” he said.
The PC-12 will be based at
Leeds Bradford, near to the family’s home in North Yorkshire. Neil
Armstrong anticipates he will fly up to 200 hours a year for his
business interests – in housing, oil and gas and utilities, and
for leisure. He has interests in Jersey, the west of Ireland and
Mallorca, which all suit the PC-12’s flying range.
“Time is
of the essence in my business. If you are marching, you’re not
fighting, so this great aircraft is going to be a productive tool
for the business, and it will provide us with some great family
occasions too,” he added.
