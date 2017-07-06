Oriens Aviation Sells Pilatus PC-12NG

Oriens Aviation, the sales distributor of the Pilatus PC-12 aircraft in the British Isles, has sold a new PC-12NG (registered: G-NBCA) to a private customer. With a price tag of US4.95 million, the Pilatus PC-12 can fly up to eight passengers in a pressurized cabin for up to 1,800 miles, at 320 mph and at 30,000 feet. The aircraft is powered by a single engine P&WC PT6 turbine, features a generous cargo door, and can operate from small airfields - from gravel strips to grass, of 800 metres. Edwin Brenninkmeyer, CEO of Oriens Aviation, said, “The Oriens team are especially proud to be making this formal acceptance at this terrific aerodrome in Goodwood, because it completely fits with the customer’s wish to fly into the smaller, more convenient airfields, closer to one’s point of departure and destination than the larger, paved, jet airfields.” The new owner, Neil Armstrong, entrepreneur owner of Armstrong Group Holdings, said he had conducted a lot of due diligence on other aircraft types and took several demo flights before determining the PC-12 as best for his business and leisure needs. “It was the only one that ticked all the boxes. It is versatile, robust and can land on grass, gravel and even snow. It is impressively economic, with £150 per hour fuel costs and has excellent avionics. The low depreciation rate was a major factor too,” he said. The PC-12 will be based at Leeds Bradford, near to the family’s home in North Yorkshire. Neil Armstrong anticipates he will fly up to 200 hours a year for his business interests – in housing, oil and gas and utilities, and for leisure. He has interests in Jersey, the west of Ireland and Mallorca, which all suit the PC-12’s flying range. “Time is of the essence in my business. If you are marching, you’re not fighting, so this great aircraft is going to be a productive tool for the business, and it will provide us with some great family occasions too,” he added.

