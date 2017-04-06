IHG Signs Second Holiday Inn Express Hotel in New Zealand

InterContinental Hotels Group and Pro-invest Group, an Australian boutique hotel developer, have unveiled plans to establish a $60 million Holiday Inn Express in the centre of Queenstown, New Zealand.

Designed by acclaimed Queenstown architect Preston Stevens of McAuliffe Stevens, the 227-room hotel will combine various abstract elements that are representative of the resort’s landscape history.

Preston Stevens, said, “The architecture is a kinetic interplay of ice and rock ... The underlying concept of referencing the landscape will be instrumental in achieving a design that’s a positive fit with the immediate urban environment and wider natural landscape.”

The hotel will feature a fitness centre, meeting and laundry facilities, and the ‘Great Room’ with a complimentary guest breakfast buffet and a grab-and-go-style market pantry.

Construction is expected to begin later in 2017, with an anticipated opening date as early as 2018.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) Chief Executive, Chris Roberts, said, “It’s well recognised that there is a need for new hotels to meet the tourism growth forecasts for Queenstown, so It’s great to see that investment in a project of this scale. This will to be an invaluable addition to the accommodation landscape in our premier mountain resort, and will contribute significantly to the industry’s Tourism 2025 goal of reaching total annual revenue of $41 billion.”

This is the second Holiday Inn Express branded hotel slated for New Zealand, the Holiday Inn Express Christchurch is also due to open in 2018.



See other recent news regarding: IHG, Queenstown, New Zealand.