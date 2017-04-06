IHG Signs Second Holiday Inn Express Hotel in New Zealand

|
InterContinental Hotels Group and
Pro-invest Group, an Australian boutique hotel developer, have unveiled plans to
establish a $60 million Holiday Inn Express in the centre of
Queenstown, New Zealand.
Designed by acclaimed Queenstown architect
Preston Stevens of McAuliffe Stevens, the 227-room hotel will combine
various abstract elements that are representative of the resort’s
landscape history.
Preston Stevens, said, “The architecture is a kinetic
interplay of ice and rock ... The underlying concept of
referencing the landscape will be instrumental in achieving a
design that’s a positive fit with the immediate urban environment
and wider natural landscape.”
The
hotel will feature a fitness centre, meeting and laundry
facilities, and the ‘Great Room’ with a complimentary guest
breakfast buffet and a grab-and-go-style market pantry.
Construction is expected to begin later in 2017,
with an anticipated opening date as early as 2018.
Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) Chief Executive, Chris Roberts,
said, “It’s well recognised that
there is a need for new hotels to meet the tourism growth
forecasts for Queenstown, so It’s great to see that investment in
a project of this scale. This will to be an invaluable addition to
the accommodation landscape in our premier mountain resort, and
will contribute significantly to the industry’s Tourism 2025 goal
of reaching total annual revenue of $41 billion.”
This is
the second Holiday Inn Express branded hotel slated for New
Zealand, the Holiday Inn Express
Christchurch is also due to open in 2018.
