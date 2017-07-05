Mantra Signs New-Build Hotel in Epping, Melbourne

|
One of Greater Melbourne’s fastest growing areas
is to benefit from a A$70 million hotel development that will
service the rapid increase of activity in Melbourne’s booming
northern suburbs.
Epping will be the site of the 214-room hotel
that is being designed to capitalise on both the history of the
northern suburbs and the unique attributes of Epping today.
Located right near Melbourne’s new wholesale
fruit, vegetable and cut flower market and The Northern Hospital,
construction is due to start in the latter part of 2017 with
opening scheduled for mid-2019.
The hotel is being developed by Too Build and
will be operated by Mantra Group.
Operating as Mantra Epping Hotel, the property will
feature both hotel rooms and apartments, a café/restaurant, brewhouse, conference and meeting facilities, gymnasium, and an
open car park containing 143 marked bays and secure bicycle
storage.
Occupying a prime corner position at 250 Cooper
Street within the Northpoint Enterprise Park at
Epping, Melbourne’s fastest growing expansion corridor just 18km
north of the CBD, the four-star, two-wing hotel has been designed
by architect Peddle Thorp and Bruce Henderson Interiors.
One of Australia’s largest construction
companies, Hacer Group, has been engaged to complete the project
build, creating an expected 300 construction jobs.
Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East
said the group is thrilled to operate this new-build hotel under a
hotel management agreement.
“This acquisition comes at an opportune time in
the Australian hotel market, with hotels in Melbourne and
surrounds experiencing substantial uplift in demand in recent
years,” said Mr East. “This strong performance is set to continue
with further domestic and international visitation uplift
forecasted for the greater Melbourne market. Mantra Epping Hotel
will complement our extensive Melbourne portfolio and reaffirms
our strategy of securing desirable new properties in Australian
capital city metropolitan markets. With its strong and
varied accommodation demand drivers, we’re confident this hotel
will provide a market-leading hotel offering, well positioned to
become the region’s premier corporate, meetings and leisure
hotel.”
Too Build Chief Executive Officer Ian Wilson
said the project is perfectly timed to accommodate the next stage
of growth for Epping.
“What’s exciting to me is to create something I
know the local community – traders and residents alike – will
really want to spend time in whether they have guests staying at
the hotel or not. Mantra Epping Hotel will become a proud part of
the local community and a favourite meeting spot,” said Mr Wilson.
“Mantra Epping Hotel is surrounded by an array of retail shops,
showrooms, business and industrial premises, plus The Northern
Hospital and the newly relocated Melbourne Market are both
situated nearby, which will all provide important business
opportunities for the property.”
Epping is located within the City of Whittlesea,
one of the largest municipalities in metropolitan Melbourne
covering an area of approximately 489 square kilometres.
