TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 5 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Mantra Signs New-Build Hotel in Epping, Melbourne

One of Greater Melbourne’s fastest growing areas is to benefit from a A$70 million hotel development that will service the rapid increase of activity in Melbourne’s booming northern suburbs.

Epping will be the site of the 214-room hotel that is being designed to capitalise on both the history of the northern suburbs and the unique attributes of Epping today.

Located right near Melbourne’s new wholesale fruit, vegetable and cut flower market and The Northern Hospital, construction is due to start in the latter part of 2017 with opening scheduled for mid-2019.

The hotel is being developed by Too Build and will be operated by Mantra Group.

Operating as Mantra Epping Hotel, the property will feature both hotel rooms and apartments, a café/restaurant, brewhouse, conference and meeting facilities, gymnasium, and an open car park containing 143 marked bays and secure bicycle storage.

Mantra Epping Hotel Melbourne

Occupying a prime corner position at 250 Cooper Street within the Northpoint Enterprise Park at Epping, Melbourne’s fastest growing expansion corridor just 18km north of the CBD, the four-star, two-wing hotel has been designed by architect Peddle Thorp and Bruce Henderson Interiors.

One of Australia’s largest construction companies, Hacer Group, has been engaged to complete the project build, creating an expected 300 construction jobs.

Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East said the group is thrilled to operate this new-build hotel under a hotel management agreement.

“This acquisition comes at an opportune time in the Australian hotel market, with hotels in Melbourne and surrounds experiencing substantial uplift in demand in recent years,” said Mr East. “This strong performance is set to continue with further domestic and international visitation uplift forecasted for the greater Melbourne market. Mantra Epping Hotel will complement our extensive Melbourne portfolio and reaffirms our strategy of securing desirable new properties in Australian capital city metropolitan markets.  With its strong and varied accommodation demand drivers, we’re confident this hotel will provide a market-leading hotel offering, well positioned to become the region’s premier corporate, meetings and leisure hotel.”

Too Build Chief Executive Officer Ian Wilson said the project is perfectly timed to accommodate the next stage of growth for Epping.

“What’s exciting to me is to create something I know the local community – traders and residents alike – will really want to spend time in whether they have guests staying at the hotel or not. Mantra Epping Hotel will become a proud part of the local community and a favourite meeting spot,” said Mr Wilson. “Mantra Epping Hotel is surrounded by an array of retail shops, showrooms, business and industrial premises, plus The Northern Hospital and the newly relocated Melbourne Market are both situated nearby, which will all provide important business opportunities for the property.”

Epping is located within the City of Whittlesea, one of the largest municipalities in metropolitan Melbourne covering an area of approximately 489 square kilometres.

See other recent news regarding: Mantra, Melbourne, Australia.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com