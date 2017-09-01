TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 4 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Golf: Hong Kong to Host APGC’s Junior Championship - Mitsubishi Corporation Cup

The Hong Kong Golf Club. will host the 2017 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation’s (APGC) Junior Championship - Mitsubishi Corporation Cup from 30 August to 1 September 2017.

The championship is the latest addition to the Hong Kong Golf Association’s (HKGA) active hosting calendar. Each year, the HKGA hosts over 30 tournaments, with 38 scheduled in 2017 alone, making it one of Hong Kong’s most active national sports associations.

The HKGA also sanctions the prestigious Hong Kong Open, the city’s oldest professional sporting event, which will mark its 59th anniversary later this year.

“The HKGA is delighted to have the opportunity to host the Asia-Pacific Junior Championship,” said Harald Dudok van Heel, President of the HKGA. “The tournament is a welcome addition to an already busy calendar of HKGA-hosted events and offers an exciting competitive opportunity for Hong Kong’s premier junior golfers. We look forward to welcoming the region’s top junior players in August.”

The tournament field draws the top juniors from across the 45 member regional confederation and follows the Youth Olympic Games format, pairing a single male and female player in each team.

During the first round, teams play four-ball; in the second round - a foursome; and in the final round, the boys and girls play individually (stroke play).

Players who are 17 years or under as of 30 August are eligible and each APGC member can enter a maximum of two teams, with the exception of the hosts, who are allowed to enter three teams.

Queenie Lai Ying-tung

Entries will be announced at the completion of the registration period in July.

The leading individual male player (in round three’s individual play competition) will be invited to take part in the Asia-Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup 2017, which will be held in Japan in September.

The leading individual female player (in round three’s stroke play) will be invited to take part in the 2018 Korea Women's Open in June 2018.

Last year’s tournament in Chinese Taipei drew entries from 18 APGC members, as well as an invited team from the European Golf Association.

Hong Kong was represented by male athletes Kevin Wu Sho-wai, who finished tied fourth in the 2016 Hong Kong Men Close Amateur championship, and Yue Ho-yin, who finished seventh in the Amateur Championship last year.

The ladies entries were Queenie Lai Ying-tung (pictured), third placed finisher in the 2016 Hong Kong Junior Close Championship (girls aged 15-17) and 13-year old Xin Yi-wang, winner of the 2016 Infinite Junior Golf Tour.

The pairing of Lai and Yue finished T16th overall while Xin and Wu finished 21st amongst the 35 participating teams.

“Since the inception of the Mitsubishi Corporation Cup in 2015, the tournament has gone from strength to strength and become a sought after opportunity for Asia’s top young golfers to test their mettle in an exciting competitive format,” said Mr Kyungjae Lee, General Secretary of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation. “We look forward to bringing the Mitsubishi Cup to Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Golf Club for the first time this summer and are confident that our partners, the Hong Kong Golf Association, will deliver another premier competition.”

Since being established in 2015, the tournament has been dominated by South Korea, whose teams have won the event for the both of the first two years.

See other recent news regarding: Hong Kong, Golf, Mitsubishi.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com