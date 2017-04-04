TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 4 April 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

AccorHotels Acquires VeryChic

AccorHotels has acquired VeryChic, a digital platform for the private sale of luxury hotel rooms and apartments, cruises, breaks and packages.

 Created in 2011 by Nicolas Clair, Hervé Lafont and Charles Decaux, VeryChic now enables more than 3,000 luxury and upscale hotel partners to optimize their distribution and provides them with access to new guests via its private sales.

Hervé Lafont, Founder and Chairman and CEO of VeryChic said, “VeryChic is a distribution solution that enables hotels both to reach and retain new guests. We share with AccorHotels a vision of offering hospitality to our guests without ever compromising on the quality of the experience, as well as a passion for innovative distribution solutions. The combination with AccorHotels will allow VeryChic to roll out globally the services that we have been providing to hotels for the past five years and to offer our members the opportunity to discover the most beautiful locations in the luxury hotel sector.”

Palais Namaskar Marrakech

 VeryChic offers, via its website and mobile application, more than 4,000 exclusive private sales throughout the year to a member base of more than 5 million. Almost half its booking volumes come through its mobile app.

Through this transaction, AccorHotels intends to strengthen its expertise in the creation of private sales and also to enable VeryChic to accelerate its international development and become a leader in its sector.

Steven Daines, COO New Businesses and CEO HotelServices Africa & Middle East said, “We are delighted to be working with Nicolas, Hervé and Charles, who in just 5 years have managed to earn the trust of millions of members and of thousands of hotel partners thanks both to their unique expertise in the field of luxury private sales and their commitment to absolute quality. Our ambition is to support VeryChic in its international expansion in order to consolidate its leadership and benefit from its expertise to provide a portfolio of incredible locations and attractive offers to our guests, while presenting our hotels with a complementary solution to optimize the distribution of their rooms.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

See other recent news regarding: AccorHotels, VeryChic.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com