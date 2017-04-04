AccorHotels Acquires VeryChic

AccorHotels has acquired VeryChic, a digital platform for the private sale of luxury hotel rooms and apartments, cruises, breaks and packages. Created in 2011 by Nicolas Clair, Hervé Lafont and Charles Decaux, VeryChic now enables more than 3,000 luxury and upscale hotel partners to optimize their distribution and provides them with access to new guests via its private sales. Hervé Lafont, Founder and Chairman and CEO of VeryChic said, “VeryChic is a distribution solution that enables hotels both to reach and retain new guests. We share with AccorHotels a vision of offering hospitality to our guests without ever compromising on the quality of the experience, as well as a passion for innovative distribution solutions. The combination with AccorHotels will allow VeryChic to roll out globally the services that we have been providing to hotels for the past five years and to offer our members the opportunity to discover the most beautiful locations in the luxury hotel sector.” VeryChic offers, via its website and mobile application, more than 4,000 exclusive private sales throughout the year to a member base of more than 5 million. Almost half its booking volumes come through its mobile app. Through this transaction, AccorHotels intends to strengthen its expertise in the creation of private sales and also to enable VeryChic to accelerate its international development and become a leader in its sector. Steven Daines, COO New Businesses and CEO HotelServices Africa & Middle East said, “We are delighted to be working with Nicolas, Hervé and Charles, who in just 5 years have managed to earn the trust of millions of members and of thousands of hotel partners thanks both to their unique expertise in the field of luxury private sales and their commitment to absolute quality. Our ambition is to support VeryChic in its international expansion in order to consolidate its leadership and benefit from its expertise to provide a portfolio of incredible locations and attractive offers to our guests, while presenting our hotels with a complementary solution to optimize the distribution of their rooms.” Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. See other recent news regarding: AccorHotels, VeryChic.