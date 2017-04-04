AccorHotels Acquires VeryChic

|
AccorHotels has acquired VeryChic, a digital
platform for the private sale of luxury hotel rooms and
apartments, cruises, breaks and packages.
Created in 2011 by Nicolas Clair, Hervé
Lafont and Charles Decaux, VeryChic now enables more than 3,000
luxury and upscale hotel partners to optimize their distribution
and provides them with access to new guests via its private sales.
Hervé Lafont,
Founder and Chairman and CEO of VeryChic said, “VeryChic is a
distribution solution that enables hotels both to reach and retain
new guests. We share with AccorHotels a vision of offering
hospitality to our guests without ever compromising on the quality
of the experience, as well as a passion for innovative
distribution solutions. The combination with AccorHotels will allow VeryChic to roll out globally the services that we have been
providing to hotels for the past five years and to offer our members the opportunity to discover the most beautiful locations
in the luxury hotel sector.”
VeryChic
offers, via its website and mobile application, more than 4,000
exclusive private sales throughout the year
to a member base of more than 5 million. Almost half its booking
volumes come through its mobile app.
Through this transaction, AccorHotels intends to
strengthen its expertise in the creation of private sales and also to enable VeryChic to accelerate its international development and become
a leader in its sector.
Steven Daines, COO New
Businesses and CEO HotelServices Africa & Middle East said, “We
are delighted to be working with Nicolas, Hervé and Charles, who
in just 5 years have managed to earn the trust of millions of
members and of thousands of hotel partners thanks both to their
unique expertise in the field of luxury private sales and their
commitment to absolute quality. Our ambition is to support VeryChic in its international expansion in order to consolidate
its leadership and benefit from its expertise to provide a
portfolio of incredible locations and attractive offers to our
guests, while presenting our hotels with a complementary solution
to optimize the distribution of their rooms.”
Financial terms of the acquisition were not
disclosed.
