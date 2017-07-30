SilkAir Launches Promotion with Chance to Win Business Class Tickets

|
SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore
Airlines, has launched a promotion to celebrate
the upcoming arrival of its new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, slated for October this year.
Held from 3 to 30 July 2017, the promotion
features discounts on both Business
and Economy Class airfares. In addition, customers who purchase any SilkAir ticket in the same period are
instantly entered into a lucky draw, where eight lucky winners
will each win a pair of return Business Class tickets to any of SilkAir’s 53 destinations in Asia Pacific.
For flights
departing from Singapore, round-trip fares for as low as S$128 can
whisk one away to the white sandy beaches and sapphire waters at
Phuket, Thailand; for S$188 passengers can travel to Siem Reap,
Cambodia, for a gateway to discover the ancient Khmer Empire and
explore one of the world’s greatest monuments, Angkor Wat; and
S$288 will take you to Colombo, Sri Lanka, for a myriad of nature
and urban city activities. Visit China’s picturesque destinations
at S$388 or S$458—take your pick from the home of giant pandas at
Chengdu, or unwind in nature at ‘Spring City’ Kunming.
These fares, which can be purchased on silkair.com and all SilkAir
authorized agents, are inclusive of the full-service carrier’s
many comforts and conveniences including 30kg and 40kg check-in
baggage allowance for Economy and Business class respectively,
inflight meals, complimentary wireless streaming of inflight
entertainment via the SilkAir Studio app, and the chance to earn
miles on the KrisFlyer frequent flyer programme.
Codeshare
flights, chartered flights and tickets issued by other airlines
are not eligible for this promotion.
“SilkAir is excited to
welcome the first of our new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to our
fleet towards the end of this year, which marks another milestone
in our commitment to constantly improve the travel experience for
passengers,” said Mr. Chew Chee Keong, General Manager Singapore,
SilkAir. “We are pleased to offer these special fares to
thank and reward our customers for their enduring support as well
as welcome travellers who are new to SilkAir. Additionally, we are
presenting an opportunity to eight lucky winners and their
partners to experience our Business Class product, which we trust
they will fully enjoy.”
This lucky draw is open to all
customers within the SilkAir network who fulfill the conditions to
enter the draw, including customers who purchase any SilkAir
tickets that are not part of the promotional fares.
