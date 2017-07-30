SilkAir Launches Promotion with Chance to Win Business Class Tickets

SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, has launched a promotion to celebrate the upcoming arrival of its new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, slated for October this year. Held from 3 to 30 July 2017, the promotion features discounts on both Business and Economy Class airfares. In addition, customers who purchase any SilkAir ticket in the same period are instantly entered into a lucky draw, where eight lucky winners will each win a pair of return Business Class tickets to any of SilkAir’s 53 destinations in Asia Pacific. For flights departing from Singapore, round-trip fares for as low as S$128 can whisk one away to the white sandy beaches and sapphire waters at Phuket, Thailand; for S$188 passengers can travel to Siem Reap, Cambodia, for a gateway to discover the ancient Khmer Empire and explore one of the world’s greatest monuments, Angkor Wat; and S$288 will take you to Colombo, Sri Lanka, for a myriad of nature and urban city activities. Visit China’s picturesque destinations at S$388 or S$458—take your pick from the home of giant pandas at Chengdu, or unwind in nature at ‘Spring City’ Kunming. These fares, which can be purchased on silkair.com and all SilkAir authorized agents, are inclusive of the full-service carrier’s many comforts and conveniences including 30kg and 40kg check-in baggage allowance for Economy and Business class respectively, inflight meals, complimentary wireless streaming of inflight entertainment via the SilkAir Studio app, and the chance to earn miles on the KrisFlyer frequent flyer programme. Codeshare flights, chartered flights and tickets issued by other airlines are not eligible for this promotion. “SilkAir is excited to welcome the first of our new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to our fleet towards the end of this year, which marks another milestone in our commitment to constantly improve the travel experience for passengers,” said Mr. Chew Chee Keong, General Manager Singapore, SilkAir. “We are pleased to offer these special fares to thank and reward our customers for their enduring support as well as welcome travellers who are new to SilkAir. Additionally, we are presenting an opportunity to eight lucky winners and their partners to experience our Business Class product, which we trust they will fully enjoy.” This lucky draw is open to all customers within the SilkAir network who fulfill the conditions to enter the draw, including customers who purchase any SilkAir tickets that are not part of the promotional fares.

See other recent news regarding: SilkAir, Singapore, Changi.