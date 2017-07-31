Boeing to Upgrade CH-47F Block II Chinook Helicopters

|
Boeing is to build and test three U.S. Army
CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters as part of a modernization
effort that will likely bring another two decades of work to the
company's Philadelphia site.
A $276 million army contract will fund
the helicopters.
“The army's only heavy-lift helicopter exists to
deliver decisive combat power for our ground commanders,” said
Col. Greg Fortier, U.S. Army project manager for Cargo
Helicopters. “The cargo family is anxious to build upon Col. Rob
Barrie's efforts to establish this critical program and deliver an
adaptive air vehicle. Increasing payload capacity today enhances
battlefield agility and prepares the Chinook for even greater
performance gains in the future.”
An improved drivetrain
will transfer greater power from the engines to the all-new,
swept-tip Advanced Chinook Rotor Blades, which have been
engineered to lift 1,500 additional pounds on their own. The
current configuration of six fuel tanks – three on each side – will become two, allowing the aircraft to carry more fuel and shed
weight. Additionally, the fuselage’s structure will be
strengthened in critical areas to allow the aircraft to carry
additional payload.
“This latest upgrade for the Chinook
fleet is a tribute to the robustness of its original design and
exemplifies its 55-year legacy of technological advancements,”
said Chuck Dabundo, vice president, Cargo Helicopters and program
manager, H-47. “The fact that the U.S. Army continues to use and
value this platform and they are intending to continue to upgrade
it to keep it flying for decades to come is a testament of the
capabilities the Chinook team continues to bring.”
Boeing
will begin building the test aircraft next year. The test program
will
begin in 2019 and first delivery of the Block II Chinook is
expected in 2023. Eventually, the army will upgrade more than 500
Chinooks to Block II configuration.
See other recent
news regarding:
Boeing,
Army,
Defense,
Security,
Chinook.