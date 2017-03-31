Latin America to Require 2,570 New Aircraft by 2035

|
According to the most recent Airbus Global
Market Forecast, from 2016-2035 Latin America will require 2,570
new passenger and freighter aircraft, including 2,030 single-aisle
and 540 widebody, worth an estimated US$350 billion.
Latin America’s passenger and freighter
fleet will surpass 3,000 in the next 20 years, more than double
the fleet in-service today.
Fueling this aircraft demand is Latin America’s
passenger traffic growth, which is forecast to grow on par with
the world average by 4.5% annually until 2035. This growth
rate takes into account the 3.8% increase traffic between
Latin America and other continents as well as the 4.9%
increase in Latin America’s domestic and intra-regional traffic in
the next 20 years. Latin America’s middle classes will also play a
role in prompting growth, reaching half a billion people by 2035,
more than double the number in 2006.
“There’s no doubt that solid
long-term growth is in store for Latin America, and we see
single-aisle aircraft leading the demand. We believe the A320neo
Family, already flying with Latin America’s top carriers, remains
perfectly suited to deliver on future growth and efficiency
demands in the region, given its superior performance and
comfort,” said Rafael Alonso, President of Airbus Latin America
and Caribbean. “In the next 20 years Latin
America will also be impacted by the rise of low-cost carriers in
key markets such as Colombia, Chile, and Peru. This business model
will impact market dynamics in the years to come, especially in
domestic and intra-regional travel. Looking ahead, we also see a
good opportunity for the region’s carriers to be more bullish on
developing intra-regional routes, a space in which Latin America
is less developed than other regions.”
In Brazil, where the aviation industry
contributes over US$32 billion to the country’s GDP, fleets
serving the country will require over 1,400 aircraft by 2035 to
meet market demand. This will be driven by an increase in
Brazilians’ propensity to travel, predicted to double the amount
of trips per capita, and the acceleration of traffic growth which
is forecasted to increase by 4.8% annually in the next 20
years, above the region’s and world’s rates.
With over 1,000 aircraft sold and a backlog of
nearly 450, almost 650 Airbus aircraft are in operation throughout
Latin America and the Caribbean, representing a 53% market
share of in-service fleet. Since 1990, Airbus has secured more
than 60% of net orders in the region and in the past 10
years, Airbus has tripled its in-service fleet in Latin America.
See also:
Why are Panama hats so famous and where are they actually from?
Exclusive HD Video Interview with Thailand-Based MonPanama.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
Aviation,
Forecast,
Outlook.