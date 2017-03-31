Korean Air and Delta Air Lines to Form Joint Venture

|
Korean Air and Delta Air Lines, founding members
of SkyTeam, have signed a memorandum of understanding to implement
a joint venture.
Highlights of the agreement, subject to
regulatory approvals and signing of definitive contracts, include:
· The intent to create a fully integrated
trans-Pacific joint venture with both airlines sharing the costs
and revenues on flights and coordinating schedules for seamless,
convenient connections;
· A combined network serving more than 290
destinations in the Americas and more than 80 in Asia, providing
customers of both airlines with more travel choices than ever
before; and
· Enhanced frequent flyer benefits, providing
customers of both airlines the ability to earn and redeem miles on
Delta’s Sky Miles and Korean Air’s SKYPASS programs.
“This Joint Venture will benefit our customers
by providing more convenient connection schedules and widen their
opportunities in earning mileages,” said Korean Air’s Chairman and
CEO, Yang Ho Cho. “With this agreement, we will reinforce Incheon
airport’s position as a major international hub in North East Asia
and support the growth of Korea’s aviation industry.”
Upon the signing of the final joint venture
agreement and subject to regulatory approval, Delta and Korean Air
will work together to implement all aspects of the enhanced
co-operation including expanded codesharing, frequent flyer
programs and joint growth in the trans-Pacific market, with
co-location at key hubs with seamless passenger and baggage
transit experience.
“This agreement deepens our longstanding
partnership with Korean Air and will provide the global access and
seamless service our customers demand,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.
“We look forward to providing customers of both carriers with
industry-leading service between the U.S. and Asia.”
Delta will be launching a new nonstop service
between Atlanta and Seoul in June 2017, a flight that complements
Korean Air’s existing service.
At the same time Korean Air will continue to
expand its U.S. – Korea network in summer 2017 with the
introduction of a third return flight between Los Angeles and
Seoul, as well as a second flight between San Francisco and Seoul.
