Jota Aviation Signs LOI for Third BAE Avro Regional Jet

Jota Aviation, an independently owned ACMI charter airline, has signed a Letter of Intent with leasing company Falko Regional Aircraft for an Avro RJ100 regional jet.

The ex-Brussels Airlines aircraft (serial number: E3355) is due to arrive at Jota Aviation’s London Southend Airport base before the end of April, joining an Avro RJ85 and BAe 146-200.

“We are delighted to have identified a highly suitable aircraft and the Jota Group will be purchasing the jet from Falko later next month,” said Jota Aviation Managing Director, Andy Green.

The aircraft will be re-registered to fly under the G register as G-JOTS.

Jota Aviation also intends to further expand the fleet with a dedicated freighter variant too, as previously announced.

The aircraft is scheduled to go into service in May with 97 seats configured in a five abreast layout, following a maintenance check at Avalon Aero at Cranfield Airport and full repaint to Jota’s colours.

“Its arrival will be well timed for the summer period when the legacy carriers get busier and tend to depend on sub charter, short term leases,” said Head of Commercial, Mike Sessions.

