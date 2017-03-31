Jota Aviation Signs LOI for Third BAE Avro Regional Jet

|
Jota Aviation, an independently owned ACMI
charter airline, has signed a Letter of Intent with leasing
company Falko Regional Aircraft for an Avro RJ100 regional jet.
The ex-Brussels Airlines aircraft (serial number: E3355) is due to
arrive at Jota Aviation’s London Southend Airport base before the
end of April, joining an Avro RJ85 and BAe 146-200.
“We are delighted to have identified a highly
suitable aircraft and the Jota Group will be purchasing the jet
from Falko later next month,” said Jota Aviation Managing
Director, Andy Green.
The aircraft will be
re-registered to fly under the G register as G-JOTS.
Jota Aviation
also intends to further expand the fleet with a dedicated
freighter variant too, as previously announced.
The aircraft is scheduled to go into service in
May with 97 seats configured in a five abreast layout, following a
maintenance check at Avalon Aero at Cranfield Airport and full
repaint to Jota’s colours.
“Its arrival will be well timed for the
summer period when the legacy carriers get busier and tend to
depend on sub charter, short term leases,” said Head of Commercial,
Mike Sessions.
