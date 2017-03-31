CWT Meeting & Events Partners International SOS

CWT Meetings & Events, a division of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, has partnered International SOS.

For the first time, while traveling to and attending meetings and events, CWT M&E customers can now access best-in-class pre-travel advice and integrate further International SOS Services such as Event Medical Support Plan into their program.

Additionally, the agreement allows CWT M&E’s planners and customers to subscribe to medical and security alerts.

Customers will also benefit from access to a bespoke Travel Risk Assessment Tool.

“This is a groundbreaking safety and security offering – which in today’s changeable times is of paramount importance to everyone, wherever they are,” said Cindy Fisher, senior vice president and global head, CWT Meetings & Events. “By collaborating with International SOS, we have created a new gold standard for the rest of the industry to aim at.”

