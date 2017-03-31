CWT Meeting & Events Partners International SOS

|
CWT Meetings & Events, a division of Carlson
Wagonlit Travel, has partnered International SOS.
For the first time, while traveling to and
attending meetings and events, CWT M&E customers can now access
best-in-class pre-travel advice and integrate further
International SOS Services such as Event Medical Support Plan into
their program.
Additionally, the agreement allows CWT M&E’s
planners and customers to subscribe to medical and security
alerts.
Customers will also benefit from access to a
bespoke Travel Risk Assessment Tool.
“This is a groundbreaking safety and security
offering – which in today’s changeable times is of paramount
importance to everyone, wherever they are,” said Cindy Fisher,
senior vice president and global head, CWT Meetings & Events. “By
collaborating with International SOS, we have created a new gold
standard for the rest of the industry to aim at.”
