TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 31 March 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Binter Takes Delivery of First Bombardier CRJ1000

Binter, a Spanish airline, is to expand its network with the newest Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft under a leasing agreement with Air Nostrum of Valencia, Spain.

The CRJ1000 aircraft was delivered to Air Nostrum on 30 March 2017 during a ceremony at Bombardier’s facility in Mirabel where the CRJ Series regional aircraft are manufactured.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our fleet with a Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft leased from Air Nostrum. This agreement represents an important step in our growth journey,” said Pedro Agustín del Castillo, President and CEO, Binter. “We are pleased with the performance of the in-service CRJ900 aircraft and we are confident that the CRJ1000 regional aircraft will also be a key asset in helping Binter offer a high level of service between the Canary Islands and Cabo Verde, Western Africa and the Iberian Peninsula.”

Bombardier CRJ1000 in Binter livery

The aircraft delivered on Thursday will increase Air Nostrum’s fleet of CRJ Series regional jets to 36 – including 19 CRJ1000.

Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Binter as the latest CRJ1000 carrier. We congratulate both Binter and Air Nostrum for finalizing another successful agreement that will see the CRJ1000 aircraft expands Binter’s network, connecting more passengers to key cities within the beautiful Canary Islands region. We are delighted that the CRJ1000 aircraft, with its outstanding economics, continue to play a significant role in positioning Air Nostrum’s ongoing growth strategy, and we thank our longtime customer for their confidence and partnership.” 

Every 10 seconds a CRJ Series regional jet takes off somewhere in the world. The CRJ Series aircraft family includes over 100 owners and operators in 49 countries, and the worldwide fleet has logged more than 45 million flight hours. To date, Bombardier has booked firm orders for 1,912 CRJ Series aircraft.

See other recent news regarding: Binter, Spain, Bombardier, CRJ1000.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com