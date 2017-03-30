Binter Takes Delivery of First Bombardier CRJ1000

Binter, a Spanish airline, is to expand its network with the newest Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft under a leasing agreement with Air Nostrum of Valencia, Spain.

The CRJ1000 aircraft was delivered to Air Nostrum on 30 March 2017 during a ceremony at Bombardier’s facility in Mirabel where the CRJ Series regional aircraft are manufactured.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our fleet with a Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft leased from Air Nostrum. This agreement represents an important step in our growth journey,” said Pedro Agustín del Castillo, President and CEO, Binter. “We are pleased with the performance of the in-service CRJ900 aircraft and we are confident that the CRJ1000 regional aircraft will also be a key asset in helping Binter offer a high level of service between the Canary Islands and Cabo Verde, Western Africa and the Iberian Peninsula.”

The aircraft delivered on Thursday will increase Air Nostrum’s fleet of CRJ Series regional jets to 36 – including 19 CRJ1000.

Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Binter as the latest CRJ1000 carrier. We congratulate both Binter and Air Nostrum for finalizing another successful agreement that will see the CRJ1000 aircraft expands Binter’s network, connecting more passengers to key cities within the beautiful Canary Islands region. We are delighted that the CRJ1000 aircraft, with its outstanding economics, continue to play a significant role in positioning Air Nostrum’s ongoing growth strategy, and we thank our longtime customer for their confidence and partnership.”

Every 10 seconds a CRJ Series regional jet takes off somewhere in the world. The CRJ Series aircraft family includes over 100 owners and operators in 49 countries, and the worldwide fleet has logged more than 45 million flight hours. To date, Bombardier has booked firm orders for 1,912 CRJ Series aircraft.



