Binter Takes Delivery of First Bombardier CRJ1000

|
Binter, a Spanish airline, is to
expand its network with the newest Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft under a
leasing agreement with Air Nostrum of Valencia, Spain.
The CRJ1000 aircraft was delivered to Air Nostrum on
30 March
2017 during a ceremony at Bombardier’s facility in Mirabel where
the CRJ Series regional aircraft are manufactured.
“We
are thrilled to strengthen our fleet with a Bombardier CRJ1000
aircraft leased from Air Nostrum. This agreement represents an important step in our growth journey,” said Pedro Agustín del
Castillo, President and CEO, Binter. “We are pleased with the performance of the in-service CRJ900 aircraft and we are confident
that the CRJ1000 regional aircraft will also be a key asset in helping Binter offer a high level of service between the Canary
Islands and Cabo Verde, Western Africa and the Iberian Peninsula.”
The aircraft delivered on Thursday will increase Air Nostrum’s fleet
of CRJ Series regional jets to 36 – including 19 CRJ1000.
Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial
Aircraft, said, “We are very pleased to welcome
Binter as the latest CRJ1000 carrier. We congratulate both Binter
and Air Nostrum for finalizing another successful agreement that
will see the CRJ1000 aircraft expands Binter’s network, connecting
more passengers to key cities within the beautiful Canary Islands
region. We are delighted that the CRJ1000 aircraft, with its
outstanding economics, continue to play a significant role in
positioning Air Nostrum’s ongoing growth strategy, and we thank
our longtime customer for their confidence and partnership.”
Every 10 seconds a CRJ Series
regional jet takes off somewhere in the world. The
CRJ Series aircraft family includes over 100 owners and operators
in 49 countries, and the worldwide fleet has logged more than 45
million flight hours. To date, Bombardier has booked firm orders
for 1,912 CRJ Series aircraft.
See other recent
news regarding:
Binter,
Spain,
Bombardier,
CRJ1000.