SAS Upgrades Inflight F&B Experience

SAS is now offering passengers new snack and beverage products on its routes within Scandinavia and Europe. The new café range is part of a new food and beverage concept, where SAS is focusing on functionality, natural ingredients and high quality from local producers, as well as a wider and improved range of options. “We know that food and drink are an important part of the travel experience,” said Gustaf Öholm, Head of onboard product and services. “That’s why we are excited to launch a new, high-quality food and beverage concept, where the service and packaging are also designed to give our travelers an even better overall experience. We’re starting with the range available from our coffee cart, which from now on will mainly be offering products from Scandinavian brands.” The new range of snacks and beverages contains premium products from local suppliers. Although favorites from the big international brands will continue to be part of the range, the majority will now come from some of Scandinavia’s best brands. The new snacks on offer include Larssons Chips from Sweden, Speedy Tom Chocolate from Denmark and Imsdal spring water and Ringi apple juice from Norway. The new range also includes some new spirits, including Danish Mikkeller Vodka, Mackmyra Whisky from Sweden and Harahorn Gin from Norway. The new snacks and beverages are now available on Scandinavian and European flights and are included in the price of SAS Plus or can be purchased in SAS Go. At the end of May, the second part of the service concept will be introduced with a focus on fresh and natural ingredients the packaging and service. The new food and beverage concept is a apart of SAS New Experience which includes an upgrade of all aircraft on short and medium haul services, including new cabins and high speed WiFi.

