Elite Polo Players to Compete on Cable Beach, Australia in May

Some of the world’s most elite polo players will
descend on Broome in Western Australia this May to compete in the
2017 Airnorth Cable Beach Polo.
Professionals from Australia, New Zealand and
Argentina will clash and collide on the stunning Cable Beach sands
on 20-21 May as they battle for glory in the two-day tournament.
This year’s event will see four 10-goal teams
compete with a star-studded line-up featuring players of the
highest calibre, including Australian professionals Luke Reid (hdc
+3) and Jack Archibald (hdc +5), who have both been selected for
the Australian team to compete in the Federation of International
Polo (FIP) World Polo Championship, which will be held in Sydney
later this year.
Reid will play in the Airnorth Cable Beach Polo
tournament as part of an exciting trio made up of WA Polo
Association’s President, esteemed businessman and team patron Adil
Bux and Argentinian five-goaler Daniel Otamendi.
Meanwhile, Archibald will play for Clinton
Wheatley and alongside Matt Welsh.
Reid, who hails from country WA, is a third
generation polo player who has made a career out of the sport over
the past 12 years.
His father, Derek Reid, is a former professional
polo player who captained Australia in polo tournaments in the
1980s.
Now swiftly making his own mark in the
international polo scene, the 25-year-old said he was delighted to
have been selected for the World Cup.
“Making an Australian side is always very
special to anyone that plays a sport,” he said. “I’ve been lucky
enough to play for Australia a couple of times in a few
under-21s...it’s a great feeling to really pull on the green and
gold and represent your country.”
Before taking part in the championship, Reid
will bring his A-game to Broome in May.
No stranger to the glitzy sporting event, Reid
proudly competed in a memorable match against an Indian team in
2013.
He was given the opportunity to return to Broome
after being invited by Bux.
“I’ve been playing polo with him for five or six
years now and he asked me if I wanted to go...I was like, yeah,
I’d love to go, I love going up there, I love the atmosphere and
everything about it, it’s great.”
Meanwhile, Bux, who will make his beach polo
debut in this year’s event, said he was looking forward to taking
part in the tournament.
“I’ll be taking up a team and it should be quite
exciting,” he said. “I’ve got some great players playing and it
will be my first time playing on the sand so it should be an
interesting challenge.”
Bux said competing in the Airnorth Cable Beach
Polo was an exciting opportunity, given the event’s remarkable
reputation.
“I think it’s one of the first proper beach polo
tournaments,” he said. “It’s given rise to many more around
Australia and around the world, and it has been a trailblazer.”
Bux, who has visited Broome on a few occasions,
said hosting Airnorth Cable Beach Polo in the tourist town would
provide a unique event for spectators to enjoy.
“It utilises the landscape of the north west of
WA very well in the sense that it’s one of the few places in the
world where good beach polo can be played – remote yet still a
very busy town, and I think it’s a great addition to the West
Australian polo calendar,” Bux said.
Cable Beach Polo was officially
appointed the Australian Affiliate to the International Beach Polo
Association in 2013.
