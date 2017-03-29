Gulf Air Launches Online Flight Status Tool

|
Gulf Air has partnered OAG, a global provider of
digital flight information, to offer a Flight Status
facility on its website.
The tool provides booked passengers with
real-time information on their Gulf Air flights including customised flight trackers, destination, weather and flight status
alerts via email/SMS/Twitter that are available in English,
Arabic, German and French.
Mr. Yahya Ali Buali, Gulf Air Director Sales &
Marketing, said, “Today, the speed with which information is
delivered is crucial to any business and it is particularly
relevant and critical for airlines and an important unique selling
point for today’s connected travellers. With this new facility we
are keeping our passengers fully abreast of any changes to their
journey and giving them destination-specific information so as to
enhance their travel experience both with Gulf Air and at their
final destination.”
Ev Jordan, EVP Flight Status, OAG, said, “As a
leader in the aviation industry, Gulf Air understands that today’s
connected traveller values transparency and real-time information
above all else. Through OAG, Gulf Air is able to keep
travellers informed through the world’s most comprehensive status
data across mobile, email and social alerts in four separate
languages.”
