Gulf Air Launches Online Flight Status Tool

Gulf Air has partnered OAG, a global provider of digital flight information, to offer a Flight Status facility on its website.

The tool provides booked passengers with real-time information on their Gulf Air flights including customised flight trackers, destination, weather and flight status alerts via email/SMS/Twitter that are available in English, Arabic, German and French.

Mr. Yahya Ali Buali, Gulf Air Director Sales & Marketing, said, “Today, the speed with which information is delivered is crucial to any business and it is particularly relevant and critical for airlines and an important unique selling point for today’s connected travellers. With this new facility we are keeping our passengers fully abreast of any changes to their journey and giving them destination-specific information so as to enhance their travel experience both with Gulf Air and at their final destination.”

Ev Jordan, EVP Flight Status, OAG, said, “As a leader in the aviation industry, Gulf Air understands that today’s connected traveller values transparency and real-time information above all else. Through OAG, Gulf Air is able to keep travellers informed through the world’s most comprehensive status data across mobile, email and social alerts in four separate languages.”

