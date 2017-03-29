Cathay Pacific Partners Lufthansa

|
Cathay Pacific has signed a co-operation
agreement with the Lufthansa Group that will see the airline
codeshare on flights operated by Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian
Airlines to a number of destinations in continental Europe.
Reciprocally, the Lufthansa Group will
codeshare on Cathay Pacific services to four of the airline’s most
popular destinations in Southwest Pacific.
Under the agreement, Cathay Pacific will offer
14 new destinations in Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Norway, Italy,
Switzerland and Austria with the “CX” code placed on the following
services operated by airlines in the Lufthansa Group:
Lufthansa
Between Frankfurt and: Berlin, Brussels, Budapest,
Dresden, Hannover, Hamburg, Munich, Nuremberg, Oslo and Stuttgart.
Swiss
Between Zurich and: Berlin, Brussels, Florence,
Geneva, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Venice.
Austrian Airlines
Between Vienna and: Frankfurt, Zurich and Düsseldorf.
The Lufthansa Group will place its airlines’ codes on services
operated by Cathay Pacific between Hong Kong and Auckland as well
as between Hong Kong and Cairns, Melbourne and Sydney. Under a
single booking, passengers from Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna and Zurich will be able to check through and seamlessly transfer to
their final destination in Auckland or Australia via Hong Kong International Airport.
The co-operation agreement also
extends to both airlines’ frequent flyer programmes. Passengers
who are members of Cathay Pacific’s travel and lifestyle rewards
programme, Asia Miles and Lufthansa Group’s loyalty programme,
Miles and More, will be eligible to earn and redeem miles when
travelling on the above codeshare routes. Members of Cathay
Pacific’s loyalty programme, Marco Polo Club, can also earn Club
Points when travelling on codeshare flights marketed by Cathay
Pacific and operated by Lufthansa Group.
Cathay Pacific Chief Executive, Ivan Chu, said, “This new codeshare
agreement will offer Cathay Pacific passengers enhanced
connectivity to destinations in continental Europe through flights
operated by Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines via our
gateways in Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Zurich. At the same time,
Lufthansa Group customers travelling from Europe to Southwest
Pacific will have more convenient access to flights to Australia
and New Zealand through our super hub in Hong Kong.”
Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of the
Lufthansa Group, said, “Cathay Pacific Airways and the Lufthansa
Group, two of the world's leading aviation groups, are forming a
ground-breaking partnership. I am particularly pleased because it
strengthens our global network of strategic partnerships and
further improves our airlines' offering on Asian routes in the
interest of our passengers. The codeshare and frequent flyer
agreement between Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss
International Air Lines and Cathay Pacific Airways brings
advantages for the passengers of all the partners, because the
airlines' route networks complement each other perfectly. The
co-operation with Cathay Pacific is another key building block in
our Asia strategy.”
Tickets for the new codeshare
destinations will be available for sale from 5 April 2017 for
travel commencing from 26 April 2017.
See other recent
news regarding:
Cathay Pacific,
Codeshare,
Lufthansa.