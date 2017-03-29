New Green Hotel - Aviary Bintaro - to Open Near Jakarta in May 2017

|
PT. Sumampau Hotels and Resorts, owners of the
Aviary hotel brand, are banking on sustainability as they prepare
to open their first green hotel and serviced apartments on the
outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.
Aviary Bintaro, a new-build project scheduled to open in May
2017, has allowed the owners to implement critical infrastructure
particularly in the areas of waste management and energy and water
saving measures.
Trees surround the hotel, adding to
the green setting and providing a bucolic development offset,
whilst valuable resources are saved with the use of LED lights and
in-room signage to promote laundry and air-con use reduction.
An
open-air corridor outside the rooms also cuts down on energy
needs, as does a specially developed biosafety waste system and
in-house treatment plant.
Aviary Bintaro Director, Aswin
Sumampau, said, “Guests
want to stay at hotels where ethical environmentalism is
understood and acted upon; where there is a sense of
accountability and responsible business. Indonesia’s
travel, tourism and hospitality industries are expanding rapidly
so the hospitality industry and tourists have an opportunity to
push forward sustainability that promotes conservation and protects the planet. The eco-philosophy of Aviary Bintaro is part
of our development DNA and is integrated into the hardware of how
we operate.”
In a bid to reduce the hotel’s carbon
footprint ongoing reports will measure and monitor progress with
the first analysis due three months after the hotel’s opening and
this will be constantly checked and transparently revealed to
guests.
The design of the hotel also takes into account
tradition with an iconic 18-metre bird aviary located in the lobby
for guests to marvel at, while rooms are named after indigenous
birds.
Located close to the international airport, major sources
of business will be meetings and weddings will have access to the
green features and garden spaces, as well as long stay corporate
guests and families.
