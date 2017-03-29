New Green Hotel - Aviary Bintaro - to Open Near Jakarta in May 2017

PT. Sumampau Hotels and Resorts, owners of the Aviary hotel brand, are banking on sustainability as they prepare to open their first green hotel and serviced apartments on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. Aviary Bintaro, a new-build project scheduled to open in May 2017, has allowed the owners to implement critical infrastructure particularly in the areas of waste management and energy and water saving measures. Trees surround the hotel, adding to the green setting and providing a bucolic development offset, whilst valuable resources are saved with the use of LED lights and in-room signage to promote laundry and air-con use reduction. An open-air corridor outside the rooms also cuts down on energy needs, as does a specially developed biosafety waste system and in-house treatment plant. Aviary Bintaro Director, Aswin Sumampau, said, “Guests want to stay at hotels where ethical environmentalism is understood and acted upon; where there is a sense of accountability and responsible business. Indonesia’s travel, tourism and hospitality industries are expanding rapidly so the hospitality industry and tourists have an opportunity to push forward sustainability that promotes conservation and protects the planet. The eco-philosophy of Aviary Bintaro is part of our development DNA and is integrated into the hardware of how we operate.” In a bid to reduce the hotel’s carbon footprint ongoing reports will measure and monitor progress with the first analysis due three months after the hotel’s opening and this will be constantly checked and transparently revealed to guests. The design of the hotel also takes into account tradition with an iconic 18-metre bird aviary located in the lobby for guests to marvel at, while rooms are named after indigenous birds. Located close to the international airport, major sources of business will be meetings and weddings will have access to the green features and garden spaces, as well as long stay corporate guests and families. See also: Sustainable Hotels and MICE Interview with Grace Kang of Greenview Hospitality - HD as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Aviary, Sustainable, Green, Jakarta, Indonesia.