Anna Pollock to Keynote Mekong Tourism Forum in Luang Prabang, Laos

Anna Pollock has been chosen to deliver the 2017 Mekong Tourism Forum keynote: “Passion + Purpose = Prosperity!”. Recipient of The Visionary of the Year Award from the Canadian tourism industry, Ms Pollock has worked with the Canadian Tourism Commission, Pacific Asia Travel Association, European Travel Commission, European Cities, Tourism New Zealand, and consulted for numerous tourism destinations and travel organizations. She is also a Visiting Fellow at Oxford Brookes University and advisor to the Tourism Education Futures Initiative (TEFI). Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office Executive Director, Jens Thraenhart, said, “We are delighted to have Anna address this year’s forum, organized under the theme “Prosper with Purpose”. Her strength is her ability to see the “big picture” and help others make sense of our rapidly and dramatically changing world. I worked with, and was inspired by her, during my time at the Canadian Tourism Commission (Destination Canada) in the mid 2000s.” Anna Pollock (pictured) is currently addressing ways to mitigate the negative impacts associated with “overtourism”. Her current focus is on models of destination development that generate higher levels of satisfaction to the customer, more net benefit to the host community and sustained yields to shareholders. Ms Pollock said, “By serving a purpose higher than the bottom line, organizations unleash the passion of their employees and satisfy their guests’ search for meaning and fulfillment. Destinations also have the opportunity to differentiate themselves by demonstrating how tourism genuinely benefits the broader host community.” “Up until a decade or so ago, the purpose of business was never questioned – it was simply to generate a profitable return for shareholders,” Ms Pollock added “In less than a decade, those core beliefs have shifted radically and smart tourism enterprises and destinations are tapping into a growing desire of guests to buy from, and employees to work for, companies that can communicate not just what they sell but what they stand for.” Ms Pollock’s presentation “Passion + Purpose = Prosperity!”, will take place 10:30-11:00 on 8 June at Luang Prabang’s Central Bank building. See also: Sustainable Hotels and MICE Interview with Grace Kang of Greenview Hospitality - HD as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Mekong, Mekong Tourism Forum, Laos, Luang Prabang, Laos.