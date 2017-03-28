Anna Pollock to Keynote Mekong Tourism Forum in Luang Prabang, Laos

|
Anna Pollock has been chosen to deliver the 2017
Mekong Tourism Forum keynote: “Passion + Purpose = Prosperity!”.
Recipient of The Visionary of the Year Award from the Canadian
tourism industry, Ms Pollock has worked with the Canadian Tourism
Commission, Pacific Asia Travel Association, European Travel
Commission, European Cities, Tourism New Zealand, and consulted
for numerous tourism destinations and travel organizations. She is
also a Visiting Fellow at Oxford Brookes University and advisor to
the Tourism Education Futures Initiative (TEFI).
Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office Executive
Director, Jens Thraenhart, said, “We are delighted to have Anna
address this year’s forum, organized under the theme “Prosper with
Purpose”. Her strength is her ability to see the “big picture” and
help others make sense of our rapidly and dramatically changing
world. I worked with, and was inspired by her, during my time at
the Canadian Tourism Commission (Destination Canada) in the mid
2000s.”
Anna Pollock (pictured) is currently addressing ways to
mitigate the negative impacts associated with “overtourism”. Her
current focus is on models of destination development that
generate higher levels of satisfaction to the customer, more net
benefit to the host community and sustained yields to
shareholders.
Ms Pollock said, “By serving a purpose higher
than the bottom line, organizations unleash the passion of their
employees and satisfy their guests’ search for meaning and
fulfillment. Destinations also have the opportunity to
differentiate themselves by demonstrating how tourism genuinely
benefits the broader host community.”
“Up until a decade or
so ago, the purpose of business was never questioned – it was
simply to generate a profitable return for shareholders,” Ms
Pollock added “In less than a decade, those core beliefs have
shifted radically and smart tourism enterprises and destinations
are tapping into a growing desire of guests to buy from, and
employees to work for, companies that can communicate not just
what they sell but what they stand for.”
Ms Pollock’s presentation “Passion + Purpose =
Prosperity!”, will take place 10:30-11:00 on 8 June at Luang Prabang’s Central Bank building.
