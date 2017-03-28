More Driverless Innovia Trains to Increase Connectivity in Greater Kuala Lumpur

|
Bombardier and Hartsuma SDN
BHD will deliver an additional 27 Bombardier Innovia Metro 300
trains for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line in
Malaysia.
The order from Prasarana Malaysia Berhad
is valued at approximately 1.7 billion Malaysian ringgit (US$388
million), with Bombardier’s share roughly 1.2
billion Malaysian ringgit (US$266 million).
Peter Cedervall, President of Rail Control
Solutions and South East Asia at Bombardier Transportation, said,
“We are very pleased to receive, together with Hartasuma, this
further order that comes in addition to our ongoing delivery of 14
new trains previously ordered and refurbishment of the original
fleet. All of these projects will significantly increase capacity
on the Kelana Jaya line and improve connectivity across the
fast–growing Greater Kuala Lumpur area.”
The lightweight aluminium Innovia Metro
300 trains can move up to 30,000 passengers per-hour,
per-direction.
Once final delivery is completed in 2022, the
four-car trains will help to increase capacity on the capital city’s
integrated transit network.
Kuala Lumpur’s new fleet comes from
the same generation of Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains which
have been progressively entering service on the Kelana Jaya Line
since December 2016.
As a committed local partner, since 1998
Bombardier has received three orders from Prasarana for a total of
374 vehicles, making theirs one of the largest Innovia fleets in
the world.
Final assembly and interior fit-out for these trains
are all being carried out in Malaysia, at the Westport facility of
the Bombardier Hartasuma Consortium as part of ongoing initiatives
to increase local workforce skills.
In addition, the consortium is
also increasing transport capacity on the same line through the
conversion of the original Bombardier Innovia fleet from 34
two-car to four-car trains with inter-car walkthrough and
associated wayside system upgrade, to be completed by 2020.
