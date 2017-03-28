More Driverless Innovia Trains to Increase Connectivity in Greater Kuala Lumpur

Bombardier and Hartsuma SDN BHD will deliver an additional 27 Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line in Malaysia.

The order from Prasarana Malaysia Berhad is valued at approximately 1.7 billion Malaysian ringgit (US$388 million), with Bombardier’s share roughly 1.2 billion Malaysian ringgit (US$266 million).

Peter Cedervall, President of Rail Control Solutions and South East Asia at Bombardier Transportation, said, “We are very pleased to receive, together with Hartasuma, this further order that comes in addition to our ongoing delivery of 14 new trains previously ordered and refurbishment of the original fleet. All of these projects will significantly increase capacity on the Kelana Jaya line and improve connectivity across the fast–growing Greater Kuala Lumpur area.”

The lightweight aluminium Innovia Metro 300 trains can move up to 30,000 passengers per-hour, per-direction.

Once final delivery is completed in 2022, the four-car trains will help to increase capacity on the capital city’s integrated transit network.

Kuala Lumpur’s new fleet comes from the same generation of Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains which have been progressively entering service on the Kelana Jaya Line since December 2016.

As a committed local partner, since 1998 Bombardier has received three orders from Prasarana for a total of 374 vehicles, making theirs one of the largest Innovia fleets in the world.

Final assembly and interior fit-out for these trains are all being carried out in Malaysia, at the Westport facility of the Bombardier Hartasuma Consortium as part of ongoing initiatives to increase local workforce skills.

In addition, the consortium is also increasing transport capacity on the same line through the conversion of the original Bombardier Innovia fleet from 34 two-car to four-car trains with inter-car walkthrough and associated wayside system upgrade, to be completed by 2020.

