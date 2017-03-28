SALA Signs Second Luxury Resort on Koh Samui, Thailand

|
SALA has signed its third SALA resort in
Thailand.
The SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort and Spa on Koh Samui
brings the total number of properties to seven, with two other
SALA Resorts and Spas properties – SALA Samui Choengmon Beach
Resort and Spa and SALA Phuket Resort and Spa, as well as four sala boutique properties in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khaoyai and
Ayutthaya.
The new
135-key resort has a beachfront location in north Chaweng.
SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort and Spa is scheduled to launch in
two phases, starting in November 2017 with the opening of the
Beach Wing comprising 52 pool villas and pool suites sized between
74 square metres (sqm) and 304 sqm, featuring private pools
between 18 sqm and 46 sqm in size.
Highlights include
an open-air beachfront restaurant, The Beach House, serving
fresh seafood in private dining spaces and romantic
gazebos, a cool, fun Beach Bar, a Moon-Shaped Pool also
located on the beachfront, exclusive in-villa dining options and
SALA’s signature selections of pillow types, organic soaps, scents
and lotions.
The second phase, called the Garden Wing, will
be completed 12 months later in 2018 and will comprise 83 rooms,
pool villas and pool suites, as well as the SALA Spa and SALA Gym,
a garden swimming pool, an open-air show kitchen experience – Grillerz Restaurant and Bar – and a Garden Pool Bar.
“Koh Samui is a
destination close to our hearts as it was where our first resort
opened in 2004, so we are delighted to unveil our second property
on the island this year. This time around, we are bringing over a
decade’s worth of local knowledge to craft an extraordinary
experience for our guests,” said SALA Hospitality Group Chief
Operating Officer, Brian Moodie. “Visitors might come for
the 120 metres of beach frontage, or for the tropical spoils of
Koh Samui’s most popular beach, but they will stay for the
personal and private service and ambiance that define SALA Resorts
and Spas.”
