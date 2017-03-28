SALA Signs Second Luxury Resort on Koh Samui, Thailand

SALA has signed its third SALA resort in Thailand. The SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort and Spa on Koh Samui brings the total number of properties to seven, with two other SALA Resorts and Spas properties – SALA Samui Choengmon Beach Resort and Spa and SALA Phuket Resort and Spa, as well as four sala boutique properties in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khaoyai and Ayutthaya. The new 135-key resort has a beachfront location in north Chaweng. SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort and Spa is scheduled to launch in two phases, starting in November 2017 with the opening of the Beach Wing comprising 52 pool villas and pool suites sized between 74 square metres (sqm) and 304 sqm, featuring private pools between 18 sqm and 46 sqm in size. Highlights include an open-air beachfront restaurant, The Beach House, serving fresh seafood in private dining spaces and romantic gazebos, a cool, fun Beach Bar, a Moon-Shaped Pool also located on the beachfront, exclusive in-villa dining options and SALA’s signature selections of pillow types, organic soaps, scents and lotions. The second phase, called the Garden Wing, will be completed 12 months later in 2018 and will comprise 83 rooms, pool villas and pool suites, as well as the SALA Spa and SALA Gym, a garden swimming pool, an open-air show kitchen experience – Grillerz Restaurant and Bar – and a Garden Pool Bar. “Koh Samui is a destination close to our hearts as it was where our first resort opened in 2004, so we are delighted to unveil our second property on the island this year. This time around, we are bringing over a decade’s worth of local knowledge to craft an extraordinary experience for our guests,” said SALA Hospitality Group Chief Operating Officer, Brian Moodie. “Visitors might come for the 120 metres of beach frontage, or for the tropical spoils of Koh Samui’s most popular beach, but they will stay for the personal and private service and ambiance that define SALA Resorts and Spas.” See other recent news regarding: SALA, Samui, Thailand.