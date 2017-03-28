Minor Signs Avani Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah

Thailand-based Minor Hotels Group has signed
a management agreement for a new Avani hotel in the United Arab
Emirates.
The Avani Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah Resort
will be located only
30 minutes from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and 50
minutes from Dubai International Airport.
The new property is to be developed by Crowngate International and is scheduled to open in late
2019.
Facilities at the
purpose-built 225-key Avani Al Marjan Island resort will include a selection of King, Twin and
Disabled Access guest rooms and Avani Suites, an Avani Living
Space and Pantry.
The resort will also host all day dining and
poolside restaurants, meeting and event facilities with a capacity
of 200 people, a kids’ club and a spa.
In addition, the new resort
will have an outdoor swimming pool and beachfront access.
Ramzy Fenianos, VP Development, Minor Hotels Europe, Middle
East and Africa, said, “We are delighted to announce the
signing of this management agreement with Crowngate International
to bring Avani to the fast developing tourism destination of Ras
Al Khaimah. We see a lot of potential in the emirate, both for our
upscale Avani brand and in the luxury segment, where we already
have an Anantara resort under development.”
Joe McCormack,
Founding Partner, Crowngate International, added, “Crowngate
are thrilled to be announcing our new Al Marjan hotel resort in
Ras Al Khaimah, which is fast becoming the emirate of tomorrow. In
a very short period, Al Marjan Island has become a leading luxury
lifestyle and tourist destination for visitors not just from the
GCC, but internationally. To be in partnership with such a
prominent global hotel management company as Minor Hotels, brings
global recognition, unrivalled expertise, as well as a proven,
luxury hotel brand portfolio. The Avani brand will bring a unique
and refreshing blend of style and comfort to our hotel that will
leave a lasting impression on all who visit.”
Launched by
Minor Hotels Group in 2011, Avani Hotels & Resorts currently has 17 properties in
operation in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Malaysia, the
Seychelles, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia and the
UAE.