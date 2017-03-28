TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 28 March 2017
Minor Signs Avani Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah

Thailand-based Minor Hotels Group has signed a management agreement for a new Avani hotel in the United Arab Emirates.

The Avani Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah Resort will be located only 30 minutes from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and 50 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

 The new property is to be developed by Crowngate International and is scheduled to open in late 2019.

Facilities at the purpose-built 225-key Avani Al Marjan Island resort will include a selection of King, Twin and Disabled Access guest rooms and Avani Suites, an Avani Living Space and Pantry.

The resort will also host all day dining and poolside restaurants, meeting and event facilities with a capacity of 200 people, a kids’ club and a spa.

 In addition, the new resort will have an outdoor swimming pool and beachfront access.

Ramzy Fenianos and Joe McCormack signing a management agreement for the 225-room Avani Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah Resort

Ramzy Fenianos, VP Development, Minor Hotels Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, “We are delighted to announce the signing of this management agreement with Crowngate International to bring Avani to the fast developing tourism destination of Ras Al Khaimah. We see a lot of potential in the emirate, both for our upscale Avani brand and in the luxury segment, where we already have an Anantara resort under development.”

Joe McCormack, Founding Partner, Crowngate International, added, “Crowngate are thrilled to be announcing our new Al Marjan hotel resort in Ras Al Khaimah, which is fast becoming the emirate of tomorrow. In a very short period, Al Marjan Island has become a leading luxury lifestyle and tourist destination for visitors not just from the GCC, but internationally. To be in partnership with such a prominent global hotel management company as Minor Hotels, brings global recognition, unrivalled expertise, as well as a proven, luxury hotel brand portfolio. The Avani brand will bring a unique and refreshing blend of style and comfort to our hotel that will leave a lasting impression on all who visit.”

Launched by Minor Hotels Group in 2011, Avani Hotels & Resorts currently has 17 properties in operation in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Seychelles, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia and the UAE.

Future of Avani Hotels and Resorts

