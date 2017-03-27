TravelNewsAsia.com
Wyndham Signs First Grand Hotel in Belize

Wyndham Hotel Group has unveiled plans to manage the first Wyndham Grand hotel in Belize.

 The 242-key Wyndham Grand Ambergris Caye is scheduled to open in December 2018.

 The oceanfront resort’s five towers – housing one, two, and three-bedroom hotel and residential suites – will feature eleven cascading waterfalls and rise up from sparkling pools connected by bridges and canals reminiscent of Venice. The various waterways create the largest pool of its kind in all of Belize for guests and residents to enjoy.

Wyndham Grand Ambergris Caye – owned by Venezia del Caribe, LTD, and developed by Sandy Point Developments, LTD – will offer a signature spa, a fitness center, multiple restaurants, 7,000 square feet of meeting space, and an onsite excursion center.

It will put guests within just yards of Belize’s Barrier Reef, the world’s second largest coral reef system which runs the length of the country, and is just three miles from San Pedro, the island’s only town.

Wyndham Grand Ambergris Caye in Belize

“Belize is emerging as a top spot on every traveler’s bucket list, thanks to its pristine beaches, celebrated culture, and continuous recognition as a must-visit destination by respected sources like The New York Times, Lonely Planet, and U.S. News & World Report,” said Paulo Pena, president and managing director, Latin America and the Caribbean for Wyndham Hotel Group. “With overnight visitors hitting a record high last year – up 13% over 2015 – we’re seeing an increased demand for first-class, high-end hotel experiences in destinations like Ambergris Caye. With Wyndham Grand’s understated approach to luxury travel, coupled with the market expertise of established partners like Venezia del Caribe, LTD, and Sandy Point Developments, LTD, we’ll deliver a distinct and unforgettable resort experience for guests.”

The resort’s development will create upwards of 250 jobs. Upon opening Wyndham Grand Ambergris Caye will employ approximately 350 people.

"With the baby-boomer population looking for new places to retire and major airlines adding more flights to Ambergris Caye, the area is experiencing a real estate boom," said Daniel Hartin, owner of Sandy Point Real Estate. “Wyndham Grand is going to be the benchmark of the luxury market in Belize and we invite travelers to register and explore the ownership opportunities within this prestigious resort.”

Ambergris Caye is the largest of the more than 200 islands, known as cayes, located off the coast of Belize. Situated off the Barrier Reef, the island is a renowned destination for diving and snorkelling.

Regular cooling trade winds create a temperate atmosphere year-round whether relaxing on the beach, hiking through rainforests, or exploring limestone caves and Mayan ruins.

