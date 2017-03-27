Wyndham Signs First Grand Hotel in Belize

|
Wyndham Hotel Group has unveiled plans to manage
the first Wyndham Grand hotel in Belize.
The 242-key Wyndham Grand
Ambergris Caye is scheduled to open in December 2018.
The
oceanfront resort’s five towers – housing one, two, and
three-bedroom hotel and residential suites – will feature eleven
cascading waterfalls and rise up from sparkling pools connected by
bridges and canals reminiscent of Venice. The various waterways
create the largest pool of its kind in all of Belize for guests
and residents to enjoy.
Wyndham Grand Ambergris Caye – owned by Venezia
del Caribe, LTD, and developed by Sandy Point Developments, LTD –
will offer a signature spa, a fitness center, multiple
restaurants, 7,000 square feet of meeting space, and an onsite
excursion center.
It will put guests within just yards of Belize’s
Barrier Reef, the world’s second largest coral reef system which
runs the length of the country, and is just three miles from San
Pedro, the island’s only town.
“Belize is emerging as a top spot on every
traveler’s bucket list, thanks to its pristine beaches, celebrated
culture, and continuous recognition as a must-visit destination by
respected sources like The New York Times, Lonely Planet, and U.S.
News & World Report,” said Paulo Pena, president and managing
director, Latin America and the Caribbean for Wyndham Hotel Group.
“With overnight visitors hitting a record high last year – up 13%
over 2015 – we’re seeing an increased demand for first-class,
high-end hotel experiences in destinations like Ambergris Caye.
With Wyndham Grand’s understated approach to luxury travel,
coupled with the market expertise of established partners like
Venezia del Caribe, LTD, and Sandy Point Developments, LTD, we’ll
deliver a distinct and unforgettable resort experience for
guests.”
The resort’s development will create upwards of
250 jobs. Upon opening Wyndham Grand Ambergris Caye will employ
approximately 350 people.
"With the baby-boomer population looking for new
places to retire and major airlines adding more flights to
Ambergris Caye, the area is experiencing a real estate boom," said
Daniel Hartin, owner of Sandy Point Real Estate. “Wyndham Grand is
going to be the benchmark of the luxury market in Belize and we
invite travelers to register and explore the ownership
opportunities within this prestigious resort.”
Ambergris Caye is the largest of the more than
200 islands, known as cayes, located off the coast of Belize.
Situated off the Barrier Reef, the island is a renowned
destination for diving and snorkelling.
Regular cooling trade
winds create a temperate atmosphere year-round whether relaxing on
the beach, hiking through rainforests, or exploring limestone
caves and Mayan ruins.
See other recent
news regarding:
Wyndham,
Wyndham Grand,
Belize.