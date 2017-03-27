Emirates Launches Laptop and Tablet Handling Service for US Flights

|
Emirates has announced that passengers
travelling to the US via Dubai will be able to utilise their
laptops and tablet devices on the first part of their journeys,
and also during transit in Dubai.
They must then declare and hand over their
laptops, tablets, and other banned electronic devices to security
staff at the gate just before boarding their US-bound flight. The
devices will be packed into boxes, loaded into the aircraft hold,
and returned to the customer at their US destination. There will
not be any charge for this service.
Passengers on US-bound flights starting their
journeys in Dubai are encouraged to pack their electronic devices
into their check-in luggage in the first instance, to avoid
delays.
Customers should be aware that there will also be a
detailed search of all hand baggage on non-stop flights to the US
from Dubai. They should therefore declare their devices before the
search, or ensure their electronic devices are packed into their
check-in luggage in the first instance.
“Our aim is to ensure compliance with the new rules, while minimising
disruption to passenger flow and impact on customer experience.
Our new complimentary service enables passengers, particularly
those flying for business, to have the flexibility to use their
devices until the last possible moment,” said Sir Tim Clark,
President Emirates Airline. “Once on board they can still stay connected on
their mobile phones. Our historical data shows that on Emirates’
US flights, 90% of passengers using our onboard mobile and Wi-Fi
connectivity services do so via their smart phones. Only 6%
connect via their laptops, and 4% via their tablets. That is not
to say that other passengers are not using their devices offline,
but perhaps the silver lining to this is that they can now
justifiably give themselves a break from their devices, enjoy our
onboard service and catch up on the latest movies, music, and TV
box sets that we have on offer.”
From Saturday, 25 March 2017, travellers on non-stop
flights to the US from Dubai International airport (DXB) are not allowed to carry any electronic device larger than a cell phone
or smartphone, excluding medical devices, into the aircraft cabin.
Travellers must pack these electronic devices in their checked-in
baggage.
This new security directive, issued by the US
Transportation Security Administration (TSA), applies to all
passengers travelling on non-stop flights to the US from Dubai,
including those in transit. It does not apply to passengers
travelling on Emirates’ US-bound flights via Milan and Athens, or
Emirates flights to/from any other destination.
