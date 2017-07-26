IAG Re-Affirms Confidence in A330-200 with
Three More for Level
Following the recent launch in Barcelona of
International Airlines Group’s (IAG) low cost long-haul airline
brand, Level, the group has selected the A330-200 as its aircraft
of choice to further expand operations.
Level began operating in June 2017 with flights
from Barcelona to Los Angeles, San Francisco (Oakland), Buenos
Aires and Punta Cana.
The airline operates with two new Airbus A330-200s branded in its
own livery and fitted with 293 economy and 21 premium economy
seats.
Level is part of the IAG family which also
includes Aer
Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.