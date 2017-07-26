IAG Re-Affirms Confidence in A330-200 with Three More for Level

Following the recent launch in Barcelona of International Airlines Group’s (IAG) low cost long-haul airline brand, Level, the group has selected the A330-200 as its aircraft of choice to further expand operations.

Level began operating in June 2017 with flights from Barcelona to Los Angeles, San Francisco (Oakland), Buenos Aires and Punta Cana.

The airline operates with two new Airbus A330-200s branded in its own livery and fitted with 293 economy and 21 premium economy seats.

Level is part of the IAG family which also includes Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

