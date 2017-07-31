Onyx Hospitality to Open Hotel 108 in Hong Kong on 31 July 2017

|
Onyx Hospitality is set to expand its portfolio
of hotels in the vibrant city of Hong Kong when Hotel 108 opens on 31 July 2017.
The hotel will be the group’s 44th operational
property, and its 7th property in Hong Kong.
Hotel 108, located at 108 Soy Street in Mong Kok, is only a few
minutes’ walk from Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok MTR stations.
Hotel 108 features 61
guest rooms in four categories: Classic, Superior, Superior Family
and Junior Suite. All non-smoking rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, Simmons mattresses, docking
speakers with Bluetooth connectivity, LCD TV sets with
international channels and smartphones with unlimited local data
and calls. The Superior Family and Junior Suite will also feature Segafredo coffee machines.
In
celebration of its opening, Hotel 108 has launched an opening
offer for stays from 1 August 2017 to 30 September 2017, with
prices starting at HK$ 680+ per night (approximately US$ 87).
Terms and conditions apply.
