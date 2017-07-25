Swiss-Belhotel Appoints Herve Peyre as Area General Manager for Bahrain

Swiss-Belhotel has appointed Herve Peyre as Area General Manager for Bahrain.

Herve has been associated with the group since September 2013 working as General Manager of the Swiss-Belhotel Seef Bahrain.

An MBA from Cornell University in Paris, Herve has had an illustrious career in hospitality starting in 1993 as Assistant Food and Beverage Manager at Hilton Paris.

He subsequently spent 18 years with Hilton Hotels & Resorts working in various senior executive roles. His last posting with the Hilton group was as General Manager of Hilton Strasbourg in 2011.

Prior to joining Swiss-Belhotel Seef Bahrain, Herve was the Cluster General Manager for Flora Creek & Flora Park Deluxe Hotel Apartments in Dubai.

See other recent news regarding: Swiss-Belhotel, Bahrain, AGM, General Manager.