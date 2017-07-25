Swiss-Belhotel Appoints Herve Peyre as Area General Manager for Bahrain

Swiss-Belhotel has appointed Herve Peyre as Area General Manager for
Bahrain.
Herve has been associated with the group since September
2013 working as General Manager of the Swiss-Belhotel Seef Bahrain.
An MBA from Cornell University in Paris, Herve has had an
illustrious career in hospitality starting in 1993 as Assistant
Food and Beverage Manager at Hilton Paris.
He subsequently spent
18 years with Hilton Hotels & Resorts working in various
senior executive roles. His last posting with the Hilton group was
as General Manager of Hilton Strasbourg in 2011.
Prior to joining
Swiss-Belhotel Seef Bahrain, Herve was the Cluster General Manager
for Flora Creek & Flora Park Deluxe Hotel Apartments in Dubai.
