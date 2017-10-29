TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 25 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

SilkAir to Transfer Kuching and Palembang Flights to Scoot

SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, will be transferring its services to Kuching in Malaysia and Palembang in Indonesia to Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, starting 29 October 2017 and 23 November 2017 respectively.

 Currently, the airline flies four times weekly to Kuching and thrice weekly to Palembang.

Scoot is planning to commence sales of its Kuching and Palembang services in August and October respectively, subject to final regulatory approval.

Kuching

The addition of Kuching and Palembang to the network will bring Scoot’s destination count in Malaysia to six, and to four in  Indonesia. Current destinations in Malaysia are Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang and Kuantan to come on line by February 2018; while Indonesian destinations comprise Denpasar (Bali), Jakarta and Surabaya.

Mr. Lee Lik Hsin, Scoot CEO, said, “Malaysia and Indonesia are important markets to Scoot and we are glad to be able to expand our footprint in these countries. Kuching and Palembang complement our robust Southeast Asia network and we are looking forward to bringing the Scoot travel experience to more guests in the region. Both destinations are ideal for travellers looking for a relaxing getaway with Kuching being well-known for its lush nature and rustic ambience, while Palembang is rich in history and home to delicious local fare.”

SilkAir will assist customers who have purchased tickets for travel to Kuching and Palembang. Customers booked for Kuching for travel from 29 October onwards will be given the option to reroute their flight to another SilkAir point in Malaysia or to continue their travel to Kuching on a Scoot flight. Alternatively, they can also opt for a full refund of their tickets.

 Customers booked for travel to Palembang from 23 November onwards will be given the option to reroute their flight to another SilkAir point in Indonesia or alternatively, a full refund of their tickets.

All administrative fees and penalties will be waived for customers who have purchased tickets prior to today. This also applies to KrisFlyer redemption tickets. SilkAir customers who require further assistance may call the SilkAir Contact Centre in Singapore on +65 6223 8888.

See other recent news regarding: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot, Singapore, Changi.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com