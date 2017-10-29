SilkAir to Transfer Kuching and Palembang Flights to Scoot

|
SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore
Airlines, will be transferring its services to Kuching in Malaysia
and Palembang in Indonesia to Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of
Singapore Airlines, starting 29 October 2017 and 23 November 2017
respectively.
Currently, the airline flies four times weekly to
Kuching and thrice weekly to Palembang.
Scoot
is planning to commence sales of its Kuching and Palembang services in
August and October respectively, subject to final regulatory
approval.
The addition of Kuching and
Palembang to the network will bring Scoot’s destination count in
Malaysia to six, and to four in Indonesia. Current destinations in
Malaysia are Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang and Kuantan to
come on line by February 2018; while Indonesian destinations
comprise Denpasar (Bali), Jakarta and Surabaya.
Mr. Lee Lik Hsin, Scoot CEO, said, “Malaysia and Indonesia are
important markets to Scoot and we are glad to be able to expand
our footprint in these countries. Kuching and Palembang complement
our robust Southeast Asia network and we are looking forward to bringing the Scoot travel experience to more guests in the region.
Both destinations are ideal for travellers looking for a relaxing getaway with Kuching being well-known for its lush nature and
rustic ambience, while Palembang is rich in history and home to delicious local fare.”
SilkAir
will assist customers who have purchased tickets for travel to
Kuching and Palembang. Customers booked for Kuching for travel
from 29 October onwards will be given the option to reroute their
flight to another SilkAir point in Malaysia or to continue their
travel to Kuching on a Scoot flight. Alternatively, they can also
opt for a full refund of their tickets.
Customers booked for
travel to Palembang from 23 November onwards will be given the
option to reroute their flight to another SilkAir point in
Indonesia or alternatively, a full refund of their tickets.
All administrative fees and penalties will be waived for
customers who have purchased tickets prior to today. This also
applies to KrisFlyer redemption tickets. SilkAir customers who
require further assistance may call the SilkAir Contact Centre in
Singapore on
+65 6223 8888.
