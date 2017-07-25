Elbit Systems’ Border Security System Accepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

|
An Elbit Systems of America Integrated Fixed
Tower (IFT) border security system has passed U.S. Customs and Border
Protection (CBP) systems acceptance testing.
On the path to system
acceptance, significant milestones must occur. Several months of
construction, integration, test activity, and system verification
ensures each IFT meets performance requirements. Each system must
detect, track, identify, and classify border activity.
This IFT system,
located in the Douglas, Arizona, Area of Responsibility (AOR),
marks the company’s second successful deployment of the system,
with the first occurring in the Nogales, Arizona, AOR.
“We
achieved this important milestone by working closely with CBP and
understanding their agents’ needs,” said Raanan Horowitz, CEO and
president, Elbit Systems of America. “Border Patrol agents rely on
our homeland security solutions to provide situational awareness
and enhanced safety.”
As the system integrator, Elbit Systems of
America furnishes the sensor towers with radar, day/night cameras,
and command and control software, which
correlates sensor information to provide a single operating
picture.
Information from all the towers is networked into Border
Patrol Station command and control centers, which increases
situational awareness for Border Patrol Agents.
