Elbit Systems’ Border Security System Accepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

An Elbit Systems of America Integrated Fixed Tower (IFT) border security system has passed U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) systems acceptance testing.

On the path to system acceptance, significant milestones must occur. Several months of construction, integration, test activity, and system verification ensures each IFT meets performance requirements. Each system must detect, track, identify, and classify border activity.

This IFT system, located in the Douglas, Arizona, Area of Responsibility (AOR), marks the company’s second successful deployment of the system, with the first occurring in the Nogales, Arizona, AOR.

“We achieved this important milestone by working closely with CBP and understanding their agents’ needs,” said Raanan Horowitz, CEO and president, Elbit Systems of America. “Border Patrol agents rely on our homeland security solutions to provide situational awareness and enhanced safety.”

As the system integrator, Elbit Systems of America furnishes the sensor towers with radar, day/night cameras, and command and control software, which correlates sensor information to provide a single operating picture.

Information from all the towers is networked into Border Patrol Station command and control centers, which increases situational awareness for Border Patrol Agents.

See other recent news regarding: Elbit Systems, Border Protection, Defense, Security.