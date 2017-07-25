Boeing Forecasts 1.2 Million Pilots and Technicians Needed by 2036

Boeing's 2017 Pilot and Technician Outlook projects a demand for more than 1.2 million pilots and technicians over the next 20 years.

Now in its eighth year, the outlook forecasts the 20-year demand for crews to support the world's growing commercial airplane fleet.

Boeing has forecast that between 2017 and 2036, the world's commercial aviation industry will require approximately:

637,000 new commercial airline pilots;

648,000 new commercial airline maintenance technicians; and

839,000 new cabin crew members.

The 2017 outlook shows a slight increase of 3.2% for pilots over the 2016 outlook, and a slight decrease in the need for airline maintenance technicians (4.6%), primarily driven by the reduction in maintenance hours required on the 737 MAX.

Projected demand for new pilots, technicians and cabin crew by global region for the next 20 years is approximately:

