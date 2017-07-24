Executive Appointments at JLL Hotels & Hospitality - Asia Pacific

|
JLL Hotels & Hospitality has expanded its
Melbourne office with the transfer of Peter Harper, Executive Vice
President, Investment Sales, from the Sydney office.
With experience spanning more than 14
years, Peter (pictured below) has expertise in complex deals with the team's recent
accomplishments in Victoria spanning mid-scale assets such as the
Clarion on Canterbury and Chifley Doveton, to major hotels
including the Novotel Melbourne on Collins.
“Having Peter
on the ground improves our overall visibility and helps us to
proactively meet our client needs,” said Craig Collins, CEO
Australasia of JLL Hotels & Hospitality. “Melbourne is an
important market to the overall success of our business and has
been growing considerably with an active supply pipeline, array of
new owners and greater depth than ever before. With the exception
of the InterContinental Sydney Double Bay, which sold at a record
price recently, the majority of recent hotel transactions in
Australia took place in Melbourne.”
In line with the regional strategy to boost its client
service offering, the group has also promoted Nihat Ercan to Managing Director of Investment Sales, Yasokazu
Terada to Managing Director of JLL Tokyo as well as Corey Hamabata to Senior Vice President, Investment Sales.
Mr
Ercan joined JLL in 2002 and has been a critical member of the
Asia investment sales team, where he has been instrumental in
several major deals, including the sale of Jumeirah Dhevanafushi
in Maldives; Grand Park Orchard Singapore, the largest
commercial transaction in the city’s history; and the
InterContinental Hong Kong, the largest ever single hotel
transaction globally.
Mr Terada has engaged in various
types of assignments including investment sales, hotel operator
selection and advisory works since he joined JLL in 2001. In this
new role, he will focus on building relationships with new clients
outside of Tokyo.
Originally based in Singapore, Mr
Hamabata will relocate to Hong Kong in August. He has been
involved in a number of significant mandates across the region and
will be leading the team in Hong Kong while supporting efforts in
the Pearl River Delta and Greater China.
Mr Hetherington,
CEO Asia of JLL Hotels & Hospitality, said, “I’m delighted to
announce these new and expanded roles within the Hotels &
Hospitality group. We have an incredibly talented team with
unparalleled expertise and deep insights into the Asia Pacific
market. Our aim is to ensure our clients get the most out of their
hospitality assets by applying our broad range of services
including valuation, brokerage, asset management and advisory.”
