Executive Appointments at JLL Hotels & Hospitality - Asia Pacific

JLL Hotels & Hospitality has expanded its Melbourne office with the transfer of Peter Harper, Executive Vice President, Investment Sales, from the Sydney office. With experience spanning more than 14 years, Peter (pictured below) has expertise in complex deals with the team's recent accomplishments in Victoria spanning mid-scale assets such as the Clarion on Canterbury and Chifley Doveton, to major hotels including the Novotel Melbourne on Collins. “Having Peter on the ground improves our overall visibility and helps us to proactively meet our client needs,” said Craig Collins, CEO Australasia of JLL Hotels & Hospitality. “Melbourne is an important market to the overall success of our business and has been growing considerably with an active supply pipeline, array of new owners and greater depth than ever before. With the exception of the InterContinental Sydney Double Bay, which sold at a record price recently, the majority of recent hotel transactions in Australia took place in Melbourne.” In line with the regional strategy to boost its client service offering, the group has also promoted Nihat Ercan to Managing Director of Investment Sales, Yasokazu Terada to Managing Director of JLL Tokyo as well as Corey Hamabata to Senior Vice President, Investment Sales. Mr Ercan joined JLL in 2002 and has been a critical member of the Asia investment sales team, where he has been instrumental in several major deals, including the sale of Jumeirah Dhevanafushi in Maldives; Grand Park Orchard Singapore, the largest commercial transaction in the city’s history; and the InterContinental Hong Kong, the largest ever single hotel transaction globally. Mr Terada has engaged in various types of assignments including investment sales, hotel operator selection and advisory works since he joined JLL in 2001. In this new role, he will focus on building relationships with new clients outside of Tokyo. Originally based in Singapore, Mr Hamabata will relocate to Hong Kong in August. He has been involved in a number of significant mandates across the region and will be leading the team in Hong Kong while supporting efforts in the Pearl River Delta and Greater China. Mr Hetherington, CEO Asia of JLL Hotels & Hospitality, said, “I’m delighted to announce these new and expanded roles within the Hotels & Hospitality group. We have an incredibly talented team with unparalleled expertise and deep insights into the Asia Pacific market. Our aim is to ensure our clients get the most out of their hospitality assets by applying our broad range of services including valuation, brokerage, asset management and advisory.”

See other recent news regarding: JLL, EVP, Executive Vice President, Melbourne.