Bid for Business Class Upgrades on Fiji Airways

Fiji Airways has launched Bula Bid, a new initiative which allows Economy Class customers to bid for upgrades to Business Class on international flights.

Travellers can bid for an upgrade between seven days and 24 hours before their scheduled flight departure.

Bids are made on the Fiji Airways website using the Upgrade Now auction system, with successful bidders being notified through a confirmation email 24 hours before the flight.

Mr. Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, said, “This new product is designed to give our Economy Class guests the chance to enjoy our renowned Business Class experience. Interest among guests for Bula Bid has been extremely high during the soft-launch period, and we are delighted to roll it out formally now across our international networks. The successful bids are dependent on a number of factors including seat availability and the number and amount of offers for the flight. Naturally, the bids are subject to terms and conditions, and a number of back-end factors managed by the team at Fiji Airways.”

The successful bidders will experience Fiji Airways’ premium Business Class product which includes a wide range of on-demand entertainment, three-course meals, increased baggage allowance, angled leather lie-flat beds on the airline’s flagship A330 aircraft, as well as access to airport lounges in most destinations.

