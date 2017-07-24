Best Western Hotel Opens in San Fernando, Philippines

Best Western has expanded its portfolio of hotels in Philippines with the opening of the Best Western Bendix Hotel in the city of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The hotel is located on the McArthur Highway, just a 15-minute drive from Clark International Airport and roughly 45 minutes from Manila depending on traffic.

“With its large domestic population, rising affluence and increasing popularity as an international tourist destination, the Philippines is an incredibly important market for Best Western,” said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western’s Managing Director of International Operations - Asia. “In addition to our existing hotels and resorts in key markets like Manila, Cebu and Boracay, we have recently introduced our high-quality international hotels to new markets such as Subic Bay and Puerto Princesa. Now, I am delighted to announce Best Western’s entry into San Fernando - the Philippines’ gastronomic capital and an important regional market.”

The Best Western Bendix Hotel features 45 guest rooms all of which come equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs with cable channels, work space and ergonomic pillows to help guarantee a good night’s sleep.

The hotel also offers guests a restaurant, coffee shop, three different function rooms and a 332 sqm ballroom.

Best Western now operates a portfolio of eight hotels in the country, in destinations that include Manila, Makati City, Boracay, Cebu City, Puerto Princesa, Subic Bay and now San Fernando.



