Best Western Hotel Opens in San Fernando, Philippines

|
Best Western has expanded its portfolio of
hotels in Philippines with the opening of the Best Western Bendix
Hotel in the city of San Fernando, Pampanga.
The hotel is located
on the McArthur Highway, just a 15-minute drive from Clark
International Airport and roughly 45 minutes from Manila depending
on traffic.
“With its large domestic
population, rising affluence and increasing popularity as an
international tourist destination, the Philippines is an
incredibly important market for Best Western,” said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western’s Managing Director of International
Operations - Asia. “In addition to our existing
hotels and resorts in key markets like Manila, Cebu and Boracay,
we have recently introduced our high-quality international hotels
to new markets such as Subic Bay and Puerto Princesa. Now, I am
delighted to announce Best Western’s entry into San Fernando - the
Philippines’ gastronomic capital and an important regional
market.”
The Best Western
Bendix Hotel features 45 guest rooms all of which
come equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs with cable
channels, work space and ergonomic pillows to help guarantee a
good night’s sleep.
The hotel also offers guests a restaurant, coffee shop,
three different function rooms and a 332 sqm ballroom.
Best Western now operates a portfolio of eight
hotels in the country, in destinations that include
Manila, Makati City, Boracay, Cebu City, Puerto Princesa, Subic
Bay and now San Fernando.
