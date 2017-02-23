Qatar Airways to Launch Flights to Yanbu and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia

|
Qatar Airways will launch flights to Yanbu and
Tabuk in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 9 May and 19 June
respectively.
The additional destinations take Qatar Airways’
total network connectivity within the Kingdom to 10 destinations,
connecting travellers from Saudi Arabia to more than 150 worldwide
destinations through Hamad International Airport in Doha.
“We have been steadily growing
our presence and services to Saudi Arabia for the past 20
years; both Yanbu and Tabuk as our ninth and tenth new
destinations in the Kingdom will bring additional flight options
for passengers connecting from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and
the Americas,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker.
“Passengers from Yanbu and Tabuk will now be able to
travel seamlessly through our state-of-the-art Doha hub, Hamad
International Airport, to popular cities in our expanding network
such as Auckland, Boston and Skopje. The launch of the new
destinations also provides passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia
from international markets the convenience of additional gateways
within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
The airline will fly the A320 aircraft direct to
and from Yanbu and Tabuk on a three-weekly schedule, featuring a
two-class cabin configuration with 12 seats in First Class and 132
Economy Class seats.
Qatar Airways began operations to Saudi Arabia
in 1997 with non-stop flights to Jeddah. The airline has added
Riyadh, Dammam, Madinah, Gassim, Ta’if, Al Hofuf and Abha to its
portfolio of destinations, all non-stop to and from Doha.
Qatar Airways currently operates 158 weekly
flights to eight key cities in Saudi Arabia. The addition of Yanbu
and Tabuk will increase the number of Qatar Airways’ weekly
flights to Saudi Arabia to 164 non-stop flights.
