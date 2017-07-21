United Airlines Appoints Terri Fariello as Senior Vice President Government Affairs

United Airlines has appointed Terri Fariello as Senior Vice President, Government Affairs. Based in Washington, D.C., Fariello will lead the company’s federal, state and local government engagement. Fariello joins United from ExxonMobil where she served as Vice President of the company’s Washington, D.C. office and led the company’s federal and state government affairs. In her 16-year tenure at ExxonMobil, Fariello advised the company’s senior leadership on key issues before congress and the executive branch, including trade, investment, regulatory reform, taxes and a wide range of energy and economic issues. “Terri has established a sterling reputation at the highest levels of government and industry over the course of her impressive career,” said Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines. “Her breadth of experience and depth of knowledge in working in these key areas of government and the intersection of the private and public sector will make her an invaluable asset to the United family. We are proud to have her aboard.” Prior to ExxonMobil, Fariello worked at the United States Department of Energy, Occidental Petroleum Corporation and held roles at various congressional offices. Her new role is effective August 14 and she will report to Brett Hart, United’s Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. Fariello holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from George Washington University, a juris doctor degree from George Mason University School of Law and a master of laws degree in international and comparative law from the Georgetown University Law Center. Fariello is also a board member for a number of organizations including the Humane Rescue Alliance, the Business Council for International Understanding, the Executive Council on Diplomacy and the Close-Up Foundation.

