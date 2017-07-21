United Airlines Appoints Terri Fariello as Senior Vice President Government Affairs

|
United Airlines has appointed Terri Fariello as
Senior Vice President, Government Affairs.
Based in Washington,
D.C., Fariello will lead the company’s federal, state and local
government engagement.
Fariello joins United from ExxonMobil where she
served as Vice President of the company’s Washington, D.C. office
and led the company’s federal and state government affairs. In her
16-year tenure at ExxonMobil, Fariello advised the company’s
senior leadership on key issues before congress and the executive
branch, including trade, investment, regulatory reform, taxes and
a wide range of energy and economic issues.
“Terri has
established a sterling reputation at the highest levels of
government and industry over the course of her impressive career,”
said Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines. “Her breadth of
experience and depth of knowledge in working in these key areas of
government and the intersection of the private and public sector
will make her an invaluable asset to the United family. We are
proud to have her aboard.”
Prior to ExxonMobil, Fariello
worked at the United States Department of Energy, Occidental
Petroleum Corporation and held roles at various congressional
offices. Her new role is effective August 14 and she will report
to Brett Hart, United’s Executive Vice President, Chief
Administrative Officer and General Counsel.
Fariello holds a bachelor of arts degree in
political science from George Washington University, a juris
doctor degree from George Mason University School of Law and a
master of laws degree in international and comparative law from
the Georgetown University Law Center.
Fariello is also a board
member for a number of organizations including the Humane Rescue
Alliance, the Business Council for International Understanding,
the Executive Council on Diplomacy and the Close-Up Foundation.
See other recent
news regarding:
United Airlines,
SVP,
Senior Vice President.