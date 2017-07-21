Philippine Airlines Takes Delivery of World’s First Dual-Class, 86-Seat Turboprop Aircraft

Bombardier has delivered the world’s first dual-class, 86-seat turboprop aircraft to Philippine Airlines.

Philippine Airlines’ new Q400 aircraft is configured with 86 seats in economy and premium economy classes with a 29-inch and 33-inch seat pitch respectively.

The aircraft is scheduled to enter into service in two weeks.

“With its superior performance capabilities, unmatched profitability advantages and exceptional passenger experience, the new Q400 aircraft will enable Philippine Airlines to increase its competitiveness and set a new standard for turboprops in the region,” said Jaime J. Bautista, President and Chief Operating Officer, Philippine Airlines. “We are excited to bring this new aircraft back to the Philippines, and are confident that the Q400 aircraft will continue to play a significant role in positioning Philippine Airlines as a five-star airline and in regaining its dominance in the domestic market.”

The aircraft delivered is part of Philippine Airlines’ purchase agreement for a total of 12 Q400 aircraft.

“We congratulate Philippine Airlines for taking delivery of the world’s first dual-class, 86-seat Q400 aircraft, and are confident that the airline will continue to benefit from the outstanding performance of Bombardier turboprops,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “This delivery is an example of how Bombardier’s Q400 is an ideal solution for airlines that require higher-performance and larger turboprops as they develop regional routes to meet increasing passenger demand. Bombardier is proud to have the only commercial turboprop available today to offer up to 90 seats.”

