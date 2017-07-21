Philippine Airlines Takes Delivery of World’s First Dual-Class, 86-Seat Turboprop Aircraft

|
Bombardier has delivered the world’s first
dual-class, 86-seat turboprop aircraft to Philippine Airlines.
Philippine Airlines’ new Q400 aircraft is
configured with 86 seats in economy and premium economy classes
with a 29-inch and 33-inch seat pitch respectively.
The aircraft is scheduled to enter into
service in two weeks.
“With its superior performance capabilities,
unmatched profitability advantages and exceptional passenger
experience, the new Q400 aircraft will enable Philippine Airlines
to increase its competitiveness and set a new standard for
turboprops in the region,” said
Jaime J. Bautista, President and
Chief Operating Officer, Philippine Airlines. “We are excited to
bring this new aircraft back to the Philippines, and are confident
that the Q400 aircraft will continue to play a significant role in
positioning Philippine Airlines as a five-star airline and in
regaining its dominance in the domestic market.”
The aircraft delivered is part of Philippine
Airlines’ purchase agreement for a total of 12 Q400 aircraft.
“We congratulate Philippine Airlines for taking
delivery of the world’s first dual-class, 86-seat Q400 aircraft,
and are confident that the airline will continue to benefit from
the outstanding performance of Bombardier turboprops,” said Fred
Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “This delivery
is an example of how Bombardier’s Q400 is an ideal solution for
airlines that require higher-performance and larger turboprops as
they develop regional routes to meet increasing passenger demand.
Bombardier is proud to have the only commercial turboprop
available today to offer up to 90 seats.”
