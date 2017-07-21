TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 21 July 2017
Over 40 Artists to Transform City of London in January 2018

More than 40 UK and international artists will transform the city of London and offer new perspectives on the capital’s iconic architecture, streets and landmarks when Lumiere London 2018 takes place between 18 and 21 January.

Building on the success of Lumiere London 2016, festival destinations will include King’s Cross, Carnaby, Regent Street, Oxford Circus, Leicester Square, Mayfair, Piccadilly, St James’s, Fitzrovia and Westminster. Works will be exhibited both north and south of the River Thames, with Covent Garden, Victoria, South Bank and Waterloo added as new destinations for 2018.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said, “Lumiere London 2018 will be bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before – with even more  areas of our city involved and even more people expected to visit this incredible festival ... Lumiere London 2018 shows that London is open to people from across the world and open to creativity and ideas, and open for business. I look forward to welcoming millions of visitors to the capital and building on the success of 2016’s showpiece.”

Les Luminéoles, Porté par le vent, Lumiere London 2016. Produced by Artichoke, supported by the Mayor of London. Photo by Matthew Andre.

Lumiere London in 2016 featured 30 installations by UK and international artists in landmark locations across the city. Visitors to the event spent £22m and the festival was the winner of Best Debut and Best Outdoor Event of the Year at the Event Awards.

Lumiere London 2018 has been commissioned by the Mayor of London and programmed and produced by Artichoke, with major support from King’s Cross and the West End Partnership. Additional support will be provided by a host of partners and funders including The Fitzrovia Partnership, South Bank and Waterloo BIDs and London & Partners.

Helen Marriage, Artichoke CEO and Lumiere London Artistic Director, said, “In January 2016, more than a million people came out on some of the coldest nights of the year to enjoy this great world city as it had never been seen before. I’m thrilled that the Mayor has commissioned Artichoke to programme and produce the second edition of Lumiere London. The festival is the biggest night-time event in London and will transform the capital into a giant art exhibition without walls ... Lumiere London offers a fantastic platform for UK and international artists to reach the widest possible audiences and there are no financial barriers to attendance. Everyone is invited.”

Latest Travel News
