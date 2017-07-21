Over 40 Artists to Transform City of London in January 2018

|
More than 40 UK and international artists
will transform the city of London and offer new perspectives on the
capital’s iconic architecture, streets and landmarks when Lumiere London 2018 takes place
between 18 and 21 January.
Building on the
success of Lumiere London 2016, festival destinations will include
King’s Cross, Carnaby, Regent Street,
Oxford Circus, Leicester Square, Mayfair, Piccadilly, St James’s,
Fitzrovia and Westminster. Works will be exhibited both north and
south of the River Thames, with Covent Garden, Victoria, South
Bank and Waterloo added as new destinations for 2018.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said, “Lumiere
London 2018 will be bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before –
with even more areas of our city involved and even more
people expected to visit this incredible festival ... Lumiere London 2018 shows that London is open
to people from across the world and open to creativity and ideas,
and open for business. I look forward to welcoming millions of
visitors to the capital and building on the success of 2016’s
showpiece.”
Lumiere London in
2016 featured 30
installations by UK and international artists in landmark
locations across the city. Visitors to the event spent £22m and the festival was
the winner of Best Debut and Best Outdoor Event of the Year at the
Event Awards.
Lumiere London 2018 has been commissioned by the Mayor
of London and programmed and produced by Artichoke, with major
support from King’s Cross and the West End Partnership. Additional
support will be provided by a host of partners and funders
including The Fitzrovia Partnership, South Bank and Waterloo BIDs
and London & Partners.
Helen Marriage, Artichoke CEO and Lumiere London
Artistic Director, said, “In January 2016, more than a million
people came out on some of the coldest nights of the year to enjoy
this great world city as it had never been seen before. I’m thrilled that the Mayor has commissioned
Artichoke to programme and produce the second edition of Lumiere
London. The festival is the biggest night-time event in London and
will transform the capital into a giant art exhibition without
walls ... Lumiere London offers a fantastic platform for
UK and international artists to reach the widest possible
audiences and there are no financial barriers to attendance.
Everyone is invited.”
