Delta Testing Biometric Boarding Passes at Reagan Washington National Airport

Customers of Delta Air Lines now can use a
fingerprint instead of their boarding pass to board any Delta
aircraft at Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).
Delta’s biometric boarding pass allows
eligible Delta SkyMiles Members who are enrolled in CLEAR to
forego a paper or mobile boarding pass in favor of using a
fingerprint as proof of identity to board their plane.
The final phase of Delta’s DCA biometric
boarding pass test, coming this summer, will allow members to also
use their fingerprints to check a bag.
Gil West, Delta’s Senior Executive
Vice President & COO, said, “Once we complete testing, customers
throughout our domestic network could start seeing this capability
in a matter of months – not years. Delta really is delivering the
future now.”
The DCA pilot is testing how Delta and CLEAR’s systems
work together while laying the foundation for Delta to deliver a
more convenient customer experience broadly in the future. Being
part of the initial tests means that eligible customers will be
able to traverse DCA as they do today and simply use their
fingerprint instead of pulling out their boarding pass.
Participating in the test is optional.
“Customer and employee feedback has been
extremely encouraging throughout our Delta Sky Club test and we
expect that enthusiasm to continue with the boarding experience,”
West added. “It’s a win-win program. Biometric verification
has a higher level of accuracy than paper boarding passes and
gives agents more time to assist customers with seat changes and
other skilled tasks instead of having to scan individual tickets –
and customers have less to keep track of as they travel through
the airport.”
